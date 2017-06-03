News By Tag
Colonial Courtyard at Bedford to host Western Day at senior community
June 28 Chicken barbecue event will benefit Alzheimer's Association
The third annual event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $4 for children. All proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association.
The past two events have brought a combined 400 diners to the senior living community. Last year Colonial Courtyard at Bedford raised $1,700 for the Alzheimer's Association through the barbecue and the two-year total of funds raised is $2,200.
"The Western Day has become such a popular tradition and a great way to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association,"
Bankes said the 2015 and 2016 theme-based events raised the spirits of residents and their family members. The public also was invited, adding to the turnout. Colonial Courtyard at Bedford is hoping for similar success in Year 3.
"All proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association, which makes the Western Day an even more significant event to us," Bankes said.
Entertainment will be provided during the barbecue.
The meal will include barbecue chicken, baked beans, corn on the cob, a roll and ice cream dessert. Children's meals include a hot dog, corn on the cob, applesauce and ice cream.
Western Day is open to the senior residents, family members and the public. Walk-in's are welcome, but Colonial Courtyard at Bedford recommends that people reserve tickets by calling 814.624.0100.
"We really have to thank the Snake Spring Valley Church of the Brethren for use of their barbeque pits and our volunteers who do the barbecue chicken -- Steve Imes, Jeff Dibert and Barry Calhoun," Bankes said.
For more: http://www.integracare.com
Media Contact
Nantette Bankes, Activities Coordinator
814.624.0100
***@integracare.com
