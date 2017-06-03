News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
How to Control Dirty DPF - Diesel Particulate Filters from hurting your Business ECOFuelMax
Proven Solution - Since 2007 the EPA has required Diesel Motors to use Diesel Particulate Filters to Reduce Hydrocarbon Pollution or the Soot from un-burnt fuel.
Failure of a DPF can cause related damage to EGR Filters, EGR Coolers and Fuel Injectors causing more expensive repairs to a vehicle. Until recently the most widespread method used to clean a DPF is heating them to +/- 1,800 degrees in a kiln to separate and remove the soot or built up carbon from the DPF filter.
Two issues remain; the average cost to burn a DPF clean is $350.00 with downtime. The second issue is how high heat damages the filter. On average a DPF can be cleaned 2 times, three if lucky. The cost to replace a standard Diesel Particulate Filter is $3,500.00. The related items like EGR Valves can cost $300 to over $500 to replace. EGR Coolers range from $700 to over $1,000.00 each. Fuel injectors for a commercial Cummins motor can cost $300.00 to $1,000.00+. Downtime and inconvenience is a major problem.
One proven and Guaranteed solution that has been around for over 10 years is the ECOFUELMAX (http://www.ecofuelmax.com/
The metallic reaction to Fuel increases the RVP (Reid Vapor Pressure (http://ecofuelmax.com/
The increase of the volatility in Diesel fuel helps it burn cleaner. Less Soot or Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) results in less maintenance for a DPF, EGR Valve, EGR Cooler and Fuel Injectors.
Less REGEN Cycles not only reduces vehicle maintenance but can increase a motors efficiency and life. In a majority of cases fuel efficiency is increased and on newer Diesel motors less DEF (Diesel Emission Fluid) is used.
Over the years many unscrupulous companies and salespeople have caused distrust among businesses and the public due to their undocumented claims and unfulfilled promises. After thousands of installations and a No Risk Money Back Guarantee the ECOFUELMAX has earned the trust of Companies both large and small, Government Agencies and the Public.
To date in Texas alone where the ECO began it is installed on +/-35,000 School Buses. At the request of the School districts the ECO has recently been approved by the Texas Solicitors BUY Board. This accomplishment now allows Governmental agencies in Texas to install or have ECO installed on a new vehicle before delivery without going through all the procurement issues.
ECO Fuel Systems, LLC is a direct Warehouse Distributor of the ECO Fuel System, dedicated to reducing Hydrocarbon Pollution. By reducing Carbon Pollution everyone wins, Pollution is reduced +/- 70%, motors run more efficiently with a major savings in maintenance. The ECO is 100% USA made and is a solution worthy of consideration, No Risk. For more information go online or call for more information.
GO GREEN – Burn Clean!
Media Contact
ECO Fuel Systems, LLC
Cary Nagdeman
8663740002
***@ecofuelmax.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse