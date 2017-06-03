 
Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


Updated Guest Rooms Unveiled at The Abbey Resort

The Abbey Resort continues its commitment to constant improvements, staying ahead of guests' hospitality expectations
 
 
2017 Guest Room Renovation_harbor view king
2017 Guest Room Renovation_harbor view king
 
FONTANA, Wis. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Just in time for the popular summer season, The Abbey Resort today announced the completion of its most recent renovation project including updated guest rooms and refreshed outdoor amenities including the outdoor hot tub, kids' pool waterslides and new features within the toddler-friendly splash pad.

Located directly on the shores of Geneva Lake, the 334 luxuriously appointed guest rooms retained their nautical theme throughout the renovations while being refreshed to include plush new bedding packages, new carpet, new paint and new sofa sleepers.

"As one of the most reputable resorts in the area, we know our loyal patrons expect us to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to renovations," said Sara Schmitz, Marketing Director for the property. "We strive for excellence in hospitality in all we do, and we are confident our guests this summer will be pleased with the crisp, clean feel of our refreshed guest rooms and they will enjoy the updates to our outdoor pool areas."

This recent phase of renovations follows several others that have been completed over the past four years.  In addition to the recent renovation of the guest room, outdoor amenities, and the resort's two restaurants, two bars and coffee shop, the four-year project has included renovations to lounge areas; meeting spaces; the 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa; the exterior, iconic A-frame; enhancements to the entryway and lobby including the resurfacing of the stone fireplace and; meeting and banquet facilities.

"Over the past four years we have put a great deal of effort into elevating the guest experience through the completion of major property renovations," said Schmitz. "We are delighted to show this commitment to excellence across the board at The Abbey Resort."

For more information about The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa, please visit www.theabbeyresort.com or call 1-800-709-1323.

About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa

Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.

The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/abbeyresort or follow @AbbeyResort on Twitter www.Twitter.com/abbeyresort.
Source:The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
