News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Research America Sprints Through Expo Season
CEO and Consultant Leaders Crisscross Country Attending Marketing Research Industry Conferences
Spring, Summer, Autumn 2017 Events
MRA CEO Summit, Miami Beach, FL, January 23-25
The Quirks Event, Irvine, CA, February 28 - March 3
The Quirks Event, Brooklyn, NY March 21-22
IIeX Health, Philadelphia, PA, April 4
Insight Association NEXT2017, New York, NY, May 9-10
CS Week, Fort Worth, TX, May 22- 26
IFT17, Las Vegas NV, June 25-28
TMRE, Orlando, FL, October 22-25
Research America's exhibitor's booth features information about expansion into healthcare and pharmaceutical research. Research America's presence also highlights the company's new presence in Detroit and Cincinnati.
Each show offers face-to-face opportunities for Robert Porter, Rex Repass and their team members to connect with customers. Leaders are eager to win new converts to the brand. Experts staffing Research America's booth are offering attendees on-the-spot knowledge, insight, and answers. RAI leaders are taking part in breakout sessions and social events.
"Interacting with our clients, and making new friends on the show floor at each event builds our connections more deeply than through phone calls and even web conferencing,"
2016 was an important year for Research America. The company continued developing its healthcare and pharmaceutical divisions. "We've provided excellence in general market research in different segments, and now beginning in the middle of 2016, we're able to duplicate our success for health care and pharmaceutical research clients," continued Porter.
About Research America, Inc.
Research America is a nimble, value based, public opinion market research firm. Research America team leaders are experts in coding, analytics, and surveying. RAI brings more than 30 years of experience in qualitative and quantitative marketing research to clients in the United States and around the world.
Visit our company on the web by directing your browser to: http://www.researchamericainc.com
Contact
Research America, Inc.
Robert Porter, CEO
***@researchamericainc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse