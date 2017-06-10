 
Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


Great Falls Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Ken Robison

Local author Ken Robinson will be available to sign copies of local history books
 
 
Yankees & Rebels on the Upper Missouri
Yankees & Rebels on the Upper Missouri
 
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Great Falls Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Ken Robison

Local author Ken Robinson will be available to sign copies of local history books

  The Great Falls Barnes & Noble will be hosting a local author book signing on Saturday, June 10th from 1-3pm. Ken Robinson will be available to sign copies of his local history titles, including Cascade County and Great Falls, Confederates in Montana Territory: In the Shadow of Price's Army, Fort Benton, Montana Territory and the Civil War, and Yankees & Rebels on the Upper Missouri: Steamboats, Gold and Peace. Please stop by to get your copies signed!

About the Author:

Native Montanan Ken Robison is historian at the Overholser Historical Research Center, historian for the Great Falls/Cascade County Historic Preservation Commission and is active in historic preservation throughout central Montana. He is a retired navy captain after a career in naval intelligence. The Montana Historical Society honored Ken as "Montana Heritage Keeper" in 2010.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1601 Market Place Drive, Suite 65

Great Falls, MT 59404

When:  Saturday, June 10th, 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com
