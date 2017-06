Great Falls Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Ken Robison

Local author Ken Robinson will be available to sign copies of local history books

Yankees & Rebels on the Upper Missouri

End

--Local author Ken Robinson will be available to sign copies of local history booksThe Great Falls Barnes & Noble will be hosting a local author book signing on Saturday, June 10from 1-3pm. Ken Robinson will be available to sign copies of his local history titles, including, and. Please stop by to get your copies signed!Native Montanan Ken Robison is historian at the Overholser Historical Research Center, historian for the Great Falls/Cascade County Historic Preservation Commission and is active in historic preservation throughout central Montana. He is a retired navy captain after a career in naval intelligence. The Montana Historical Society honored Ken as "Montana Heritage Keeper" in 2010.Barnes & Noble1601 Market Place Drive, Suite 65Great Falls, MT 59404Saturday, June 10th, 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com