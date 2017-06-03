BelQuette, Inc. Announces the Release of the GENESIS RG-2 Direct to Garment Printer

Contact

-- BelQuette, Inc., an American design, engineering and manufacturing company, has announced the release of their latest printer in the direct to garment market, the GENESIS RG-2. Direct to garment printing is one of the newest methods of garment decoration utilizing digital technology, bypassing traditional setup labor and costs.BelQuette's first product released in 1996, called the Imaginail, was an inkjet printing system capable of printing onto fingernails. In early 2000, before the direct to garment industry was recognized, BelQuette shifted focus to garment embellishment. They later released their first printer in this market, the FlexiJet, which offered the largest printing size in the industry. The Mod1, their current product, was released in 2009 and boasted a smaller footprint with faster print speeds. Both of these systems and several prototypes were based on existing paper printers, deconstructed and rebuilt using BelQuette's technology."It is BelQuette's intention to continue raising the bar in innovation for the advancement of technology into the direct to garment industry. BelQuette plans to continue to be a leading provider of engineering advancements and a disruptive force in machine offerings in the direct to garment market." Their latest printer is an example of this disruptive force.The GENESIS RG-2 is BelQuette's first printer in which it's completely built from concept to finished product without being based on any other printer platform. The RG-2 gave BelQuette the title of integrator in the printhead technology market due to the electronics and software BelQuette developed to operate the latest Ricoh industrial printheads.The GENESIS RG-2 has the smallest footprint (29" x 42") of any industrial direct to garment printer available and includes features that allow for consistency and performance. Some key features include: Integrated on-board cleaning fluid, advanced height control, head cap integrity monitoring, quick change platen system, web based integration and auto ink evacuation from the print head due to prolonged non-activity. The GENESIS RG-2 introductory price is $27,995 and can be purchased in either CMYK plus White ink or dual CMYK models. Average print times are 60-80 light garments per hour and 30-40 dark garments per hour for the CMYK plus white model and 80-120 light garments per hour for the dual CMYK model.For more information on BelQuette, the GENESIS RG-2 and/or their products, contact:BelQuette, Inc.3634 131st Ave N, Clearwater, FL 33709(877) 202-0886info@belquette.com