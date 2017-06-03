Jazz-fusion artist Person Natalie releases LP 'Gypsy Dance'

Person Natalie

-- The eclectic saxophonist and composer known as Person Natalie has released her latest full-length album, "Gypsy Dance." The record contains eight original tracks for about 40 minutes of listening. It has been proudly published on the Person Natalie independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Blending elements of jazz, country, R 'n' B and even world music, "Gypsy Dance" may be one of the most stylistically inclusive jazz-fusion records ever recorded.For her 2014 EP record, Person Natalie listed such artistic influences as Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Merle Haggard and Motown. For this new, flagship LP release, however, she cites only one: Miles Davis. This is both telling and appropriate of her album, considering the titanic bridges both records build between seemingly disparate music categories."This album is intended to be a cross-genre delight," writes Person Natalie of her record. "It's definitely about enjoying the journey and the positive escape of music, and just letting it develop naturally."In addition to the considerable skills of Person Natalie, herself, "Gypsy Dance" also features the talents of players Kye Palmer, Aisha Ewell, and Ron Sanchez. It is her second self-produced album."It's exciting to work with others and I feel very privileged and grateful, especially to David Lewis Luong [producer of her "Dreamy Lullaby" and "Deep as Ocean" releases]," she says. The decision to self-produce her "Gypsy Dance" LP with the aid of her father, a bassist, is a matter of creative expression."It feel it's most rewarding to produce on your own (though not easy)" writes Natalie, "when the party you've got going on in your head comes to life and translates onto a recording exactly how you intended it – and beyond, really."The intuitive sax performer has called "Gypsy Dance" her best studio work to date, but is also quick to reassure, "Oh, I have more up my sleeve," hinting that her future projects may delve even further into realms outside jazz."I have a deep enjoyment of and respect for jazz and those that can play it, as the requirements are verychallenging and keep you thinking," says Person Natalie, "but I feel more at home and down-to-earth, more relatable, with rock, country and R 'n' B.""Gypsy Dance" by Person Natalie becomes available online worldwide 9 June 2017. Get in early, jazz fans. Don't miss her official music video at her official website, link provided below.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com