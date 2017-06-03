News By Tag
Buttercup Woodlands Campground Launches App Making Camping Easy, Accessible for Campers
The Campers App is designed to give campers everything they need at their fingertips
Buttercup Woodlands Campground, located in Renfrew, Butler County, PA is a popular camping site for nearly 3,000 campers each year. Jacob Hagofsky, Buttercup's Manager, was introduced to campersAPP at a trade show and instantly saw value in the app for Buttercup's campers. Since launching campersAPP in January, Buttercup Woodlands Campground has nearly 200 users.
"Our goal at Buttercup Woodlands Campground is to always make camping fun and accessible and campersAPP makes that goal easier to attain," said Hagofsky. "CampersAPP lists everything from the weather and FAQ's, to where to get firewood and ice and nearby grocery stores and attractions. It can be used to announce social activities and other campground happenings as well as alerts and warnings such as power outages or missing pets."
Buttercup Woodlands is the first campground in Butler County to launch campersAPP and they encourage all area campgrounds to follow suit. Rose Point Park, located just outside the county is also using the app. Campers are using the app to find campgrounds in certain locations, with specific amenities and to find nearby attractions to their campsite, such as: antique stores, fishing locations, hiking and biking trails, restaurants and more. Buttercup Woodlands is asking other local businesses to submit their information, making it easy for campers to find the area's businesses, stores and attractions.
Buttercup Woodlands Campground is a 55 acre park with 300 sites. The camp features a swimming pool, game room, recreation hall and open fields. RV sites with full hook-ups, cabin and tent camping are available. For more information visit www.buttercup.org or download campersAPP on any smart device and login with 'BUTTERCUP.'
ABOUT BUTLER COUNTY
Butler County is located along Interstate 79 in the rolling hills just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Butler County is filled with gorgeous scenery, recreational activities and more than 200 years of history. It's the perfect place for a weekend getaway with upscale hotels, charming bed and breakfasts and rustic camp sites. Moraine State Park is the centerpiece of the county's outdoor life with more than 15,000 acres offering fishing, boating, biking, hiking and hunting. Go to www.VisitButlerCounty.com for more information.
