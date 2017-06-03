News By Tag
Mana Organics Expands US Warehouse Capacity
St. Louis, MO. Fulfillment Center storing 4 Tons of Summer Teas
"Our first year in serving US tea companies has been successful,"
After the World Tea Expo, John plans a US tea trip with Mana's CEO, Avantika Jalan. Their first stop is the Northeast near Detroit to work with tea blenders. Then a west coast Portland trip is planned at the end of June to meet with tea businesses.
"We enjoy working with clients to develop new product ideas," shared Avantika, who is a fourth-generation tea grower in the Assam Valley, and led the USDA Organic Certification for their organic tea estate, Chota Tingrai.
Visit the Chota Tingrai website, www.chota-tingrai.com where you can learn more about the many different tea grades, fair trade practices and supporting a sustainable community.
John and Avantika can be reached via email for a professional tea consultation.
Contact
Georgie Rhein
grheinbja@gmail.com
