Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


Mana Organics Expands US Warehouse Capacity

St. Louis, MO. Fulfillment Center storing 4 Tons of Summer Teas
 
 
mana-logo-open-file-03-2
SAN FRANCISCO - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- As the second flush summer harvest is underway, four tons of organic Assam Teas are enroute to the Mana-Organics warehouse in St. Louis, MO. and arrive by the end of July for US market consumption.

"Our first year in serving US tea companies has been successful," commented John Grams, Mana's US Director. "We are pleased to introduce three new teas to American buyers at the 2017 World Tea Expo, as well as the conventional teas from our Dinjoye tea estate in the Upper Assam region."

After the World Tea Expo, John plans a US tea trip with Mana's CEO, Avantika Jalan. Their first stop is the Northeast near Detroit to work with tea blenders. Then a west coast Portland trip is planned at the end of June to meet with tea businesses.

"We enjoy working with clients to develop new product ideas," shared Avantika, who is a fourth-generation tea grower in the Assam Valley, and led the USDA Organic Certification for their organic tea estate, Chota Tingrai.

Visit the Chota Tingrai website, www.chota-tingrai.com where you can learn more about the many different tea grades, fair trade practices and supporting a sustainable community.

John and Avantika can be reached via email for a professional tea consultation.

Georgie Rhein
grheinbja@gmail.com
Source:Mana Organics
Email:grheinbja@gmail.com
Tags:Organic Tea, Assam teas, Tea Lovers
Industry:Food
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Projects
