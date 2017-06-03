News By Tag
Former Johnny Cash/June Carter Cash Property for Sale
The property, located at 7814 Pier Road on the Pithlachascotee River, includes a retreat-style home built in 2004. The property is listed with Realtor Rebecca Lynch of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group and priced at $894,950.
"If you want a beautiful riverfront property that has a story and meaning to it, it's hard to beat this one," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Allen Crumbley. "There isn't another property in the area with ties to country music like this. This is an exceptional opportunity to own a rare piece of Pasco County's history."
Johnny Cash is one of the most famous names in music. An iconic singer/songwriter, Cash penned dozens of country music hits including "Ring of Fire," "I Walk the Line" and "Folsom Prison Blues," among others. Johnny and June Carter Cash, who married in 1968, had a number of hit songs together including "It Ain't Me Babe," "Jackson" and "If I Were a Carpenter."
June Carter Cash was the daughter of Ezra "Pop" Carter and "Mother" Maybelle Carter, who originally purchased the Pier Road property in the mid-1960s. The Carters were known as the first family of country music and when Pop Carter decided it was time to retire, he was drawn to Port Richey because of its great fishing. Johnny and June Carter Cash inherited the property after Pop Carter and Maybelle Carter died.
While his primary home was in Hendersonville, Tenn., Johnny Cash had a special place in his heart for Pasco County. When he had a break from touring, he would often visit Port Richey to fish and relax.
The property on Pier Road offers 164 feet of water frontage and is a short boat ride away to deep water access in the Gulf of Mexico. It includes two docks, both equipped with two remote controlled lifts, jet ski pads, and water and electricity access. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home has 3,250 square feet of living space designed for entertaining with an open floor plan and an expansive lanai overlooking waterfront vistas. The living room has volume ceilings and large windows fill the home's interior with natural light. The formal dining room leads to a spacious kitchen featuring a closet pantry and center island. The master bedroom is a retreat with a luxurious private bath and private balcony offering river views. Additional features include 3M windows, whole-house generator, seven-car garage, video security system and landscaping that includes mature palm trees. The property is oversized and surrounded by fencing and a remote controlled gate. The property can be separated into two lots if the buyer desires.
While the home was built after both Johnny and June Carter Cash passed away in 2003, the country music couple and former property owners are remembered in the home. The warranty deed, bearing the signatures of John R. Cash and June Carter Cash, is on display in the living room.
"This is a unique property and a rare opportunity,"
