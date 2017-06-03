 
News By Tag
* Antiques old toys furniture
* Doughnuts hole rolls food
* Independence Indee iowa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Independence
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


New PJ's & Woody's Antiques And More Servicing Independence Iowa, Buchanan Delaware Clayton County

Fresh homemade doughnuts every day during business hours and a variety of pastries, as well as, coffee to get you off on the right foot. Also a meet and greet the community cook out is planned for early July. Bring your appetite for food and sales.
 
 
PJ-(319) 327-7615 Woody-(319) 327-1970
PJ-(319) 327-7615 Woody-(319) 327-1970
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The weather has turned into sunny days of treasure and if you are looking for treasured memories in antiques...you have found the right link to read. Introducing PJ & Woody's Antiques And More located at 110 1st St East in Independence, Iowa 50644. They are owned by (PJ) Paulette and Woody and they are letting people know they are here ready to serve you. They have a wide variety of antiques to browse through and they make fresh doughnuts and a variety of pastries every day when they are open. Each doughnut is .89 and you can get six doughnuts for $3 and twelve doughnuts for $5. They come in cinnamon and sugar, powdered sugar and traditional plain. They also have doughnut holes that come in a case for just $4 with the same style of taste as the doughnuts. Every time you buy a doughnut you get a free cup of coffee.

They are also having a meet and greet the community on July 1, 2, 3 & 4 2017. They are having a cook out with pork chops on a stick, ribeye on a stick, funnel cakes, burgers, doughnuts, a variety of treats, homemade lemonade and more! Be sure to check out their Facebook page for store hours of operation and times for the meet and greet.

For more information you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/PJ-and-Woodys-Antiques-and-More-...

Contact
PJ (Paulette)
(319) 327-7615
andrew.c@nowthatisreal.com
End
Source:PJ & Woody's Antiques And More
Email:***@nowthatisreal.com Email Verified
Tags:Antiques old toys furniture, Doughnuts hole rolls food, Independence Indee iowa
Industry:Home
Location:Independence - Iowa - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Andrew Chismar Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share