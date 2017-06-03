News By Tag
New PJ's & Woody's Antiques And More Servicing Independence Iowa, Buchanan Delaware Clayton County
Fresh homemade doughnuts every day during business hours and a variety of pastries, as well as, coffee to get you off on the right foot. Also a meet and greet the community cook out is planned for early July. Bring your appetite for food and sales.
They are also having a meet and greet the community on July 1, 2, 3 & 4 2017. They are having a cook out with pork chops on a stick, ribeye on a stick, funnel cakes, burgers, doughnuts, a variety of treats, homemade lemonade and more! Be sure to check out their Facebook page for store hours of operation and times for the meet and greet.
For more information you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
PJ (Paulette)
(319) 327-7615
andrew.c@nowthatisreal.com
