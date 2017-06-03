News By Tag
See Marlaina Teich Interior Designs on George To The Rescue!
Marlaina Teich will be a part of another season of George to the Rescue's home improvement Tv Show on NBC.
The show helps deserving people with contractors and designers to tailor home spaces that can be adapted each person's needs.With a collaborative spirit and a keen eye, Marlaina translates the dreams of her clients into luxurious, timeless spaces that are also livable and inviting.
Marlaina joins the team as one of the premier interior designers from Long Island creating homes that help individuals with specific needs. She has also been featured on WNBC-TV, WPIX-TV, Better TV, and Martha Stewart Living Radio.
This is the fourth episode of George to the Rescue that Marlaina is participating in.
Be prepared to see beautiful, life changing designs that Marlaina and the team will bring to many lives! The new George to the Rescue's is coming in September.Check your local listing.
Visit http://mtdny.com/
Watch as the Weyant Family's house is restored following the devastating Super Storm Sandy. Ben's General Contracting Corp. was honored to be a part of the important rebuilding process in this Freeport, NY community.
https://www.youtube.com/
