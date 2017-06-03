News By Tag
MediaScope publishes 2017 edition of Who's Who in Jordan's ICT
The 13th edition of this book and website, which is the sole directory of its kind in Jordan for IT and telecom sectors, first published in 1998.
It includes profiles of Jordan's leading IT and telecommunications companies; presented in a unique format that includes facts about the company, its profile text, clients and major projects, partners/ products/brands plus names and photos of its key staff members. The publication also includes general ICT sector information.
Who's Who in Jordan's ICT 2017 will be widely distributed, free-of-charge, to thousands of decision makers in technology, and at relevant industry events inside and outside Jordan.
The publication is also available as a digital edition at the website http://www.JordanICT.com, a portal that offers comprehensive information regarding the local ICT industry which also includes an archive of the previous editions of this publication;
Zeid Nasser, founder and managing director of MediaScope Holdings, commented by saying "we have always been honored to serve Jordan's ICT market, through this publication, and through our other activities for the sector including the Jordan Web Awards, organized four times between 2007 and 2010, and the Jordan App & Web Awards (JAWA), first organized in 2014; in addition to organizing various digital media and marketing conferences."
"At MediaScope, we are also proud to have served several economic sectors in Jordan with specialized publications and industry-specific events. Our company has delivered professionally produced and widely distributed publications since the late 1990s, under the Who's Who series and under other publication brand names which we created for sectors including Information & Communication Technology; Energy, Water & Environment;
For further information regarding MediaScope publications, events and more kindly visit http://www.mediascopegroup.com
Contact
Zeid Nasser
***@mediascopegroup.com
