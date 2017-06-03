 
Four Tips for Pain Free Running

 
 
HOUSTON - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Per Dr. Bernard Danna, DPM at Houston Family Foot and Ankle,"When it comes to pain free running, we all know there's really no such thing. But, your goal should be to endure as little pain and discomfort as possible. In other words, no gain comes without pain but it doesn't have to be an outright body punishment. You want to get the most out of your workout without causing unnecessary injuries.

So, here are four helpful tips for pain free running:

• Wear the right shoes, not just any athletic shoes. There are plenty of athletic shoes and particularly, running shoes on the market. But, just because these are running shoes doesn't mean they are right for your feet. You need to be sure the shoes you wear when you run provide the right support. If you notice any discomfort or injuries to your feet after running, it could well be your shoes which are to blame.

• Warm up your body with mobility exercises to start. Everyone knows to warm up before they start training or exercising, be it martial arts, lifting weights, cross training, or even simple calisthenics. But, these are often done at the end of the day or in the middle of the day, when your muscles are warmed up and your blood flowing. If you run first thing in the morning, this isn't the case, so do some mobility exercises before you begin running.

• Keep a pace during all your runs and don't go all-out. Don't make the mistake of going all out during every run. You should reserve that for specific training and pace yourself, even when you do turn on the afterburners. Pacing helps to protect your body and keep you in good condition. Mobility exercises are a great way to wake up your body so you can have a productive run.

• Be sure to stretch and let your body cool down. When you are finished with your run, you should not just shut down. Instead, take the time to stretch and give your body ample time to cool down. After all, you'll pay a price if you don't and that's not worth the cost.

Dr. Bernard Danna has been a teaching physician for Houston area residency programs for more than 35 years and Dr. Teri Baker, DPM now serves as a teaching physician for the St. Joseph Medical Center residency program.Together they provide the very best treatments for Houston Podiatry at http://houstonfamilyfootandankle.com

