New Services Client Clipper Transport, Global Freight Shipping

-- Egreen Transportation DBA Clipper Transport is a global shipping company. Clipper Transport is a one-stop shop and offers the following services:Welcome to Clipper Transport, also known and doing business as Egreen Transportation, offering international shipping, inland freight, warehousing, distribution, customs brokerage, and insurance of supply chain logistics services for importers and exporters.New branches will begin operations in July of 2017 including Germany and Dubai.Clipper Transport provides one-stop logistics services solutions that improve your supply chain efficiency and cost effectiveness. We handle your transportation, so you can focus on sales and improving profit.Cost and Competitive Advantages:• Free warehousing,• Free consultancy for import and export cargo,• The most competitive price,• Logistics real-time updates, live broadcasts.Services:• Ocean Freight• Customs Brokerage• Air Freight• Warehousing and Distribution• Surface Transportation• Cargo InsuranceWe have branches in China's major port cities to support all your Chinese-U.S. cargo transportation needs.Clipper Transport makes every effort to provide professional and efficient services. We build and maintain long-term business relationships with our customers.• We are experts in customs regulations and policies of the U.S. and China.• Established branch offices in major port cities in the U.S. and China.• We provide professional servicing for import and export documents, permits, letters of credit, bank negotiating, invoice, packing list, certificate of origin, and cargo transportation insurance.