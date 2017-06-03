News By Tag
The Cost of Living in San Antonio
For instance, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan in New York City is nearly $4,100 per month. But, in San Antonio, the same size pad is just $889 per month. That's certainly a huge disparity. It's even less expensive than the biggest city in the midwest. In Chicago, renting a two-bedroom apartment costs about $1,500 per month. That's still nearly $600 less or $7,400 per year.
So, let's take a closer look at the cost of living in San Antonio, Texas:
• ●The median home price in San Antonio is $214,050 for a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home. And, the mortgage, with interest included, runs about $824 per month. (Which is $65 less than renting a two-bedroom apartment.)
• ●Getting around San Antonio isn't very costly, either. If you prefer public transportation, you'll only spend about $30 per month. At present, the price of a gallon of gas runs between $1.99 and $2.05, with an average of $2.16 for the entire area.
• ●The cost of heating, cooling, water, power, and gas isn't expensive, either. For an average month of utilities use, you'll pay about $161.
• ●As far as entertainment goes, taking in a movie won't empty your wallet. A ticket costs just over $10 and a game of bowling is right around $6.60.
• ●Healthcare is fairly moderate, averaging about $98 for a doctor's office visit, and just a tad over $79 for a dental cleaning.
• ●Groceries are also relatively inexpensive. You won't pay too much to keep your refrigerator and pantry full of staples.
When it comes to the cost of living in San Antonio, your dollars will go a lot further than in other parts of the country. Plus, San Antonio offers a number of free and low cost entertainment. Most residents enjoy the riverwalk and markets.
Once you visit, you'll quickly realize how much San Antonio offers and why so many people choose to call it home.
Missy Stagers has dedicated over two decades helping clients buy and sell property with over 3400 transactions and $550 million in sales.
