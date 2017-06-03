News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
No Other Limo Service in VA Offers What DC Limousine Service Does
It's about more than just the cheapest rates, but also about reliability, safety, and comfort
Yes, affordability is important.
For most people, finding a party bus in Northern, VA may seem impractical because of the cost. They might be looking for a party bus or other transportation option for their teenager on prom night, and when they begin calling around may assume it's just out of the question.
However, they may also find some companies advertising incredibly low rates that are intended to undercut the prices more experienced companies charge. What many people fail to realize is that the party buses they provide are usually nothing more than a converted old school bus.
Safety is vital.
As most people can attest, whether you need a Hummer limo in DC, a party bus, or even a fleet of coach buses, safety is an important factor that is commonly overlooked. DC Limousine Service has one of the best safety records of any transportation company throughout the region.
Traffic around the Greater DC Metro Area, Northern Virginia, and elsewhere can be treacherous. Staying safe requires dedication and some of the safest drivers. DC Limousine Service hires only the safest drivers, puts them through safe driver training, and randomly drug test them consistently to ensure continued safety.
https://www.youtube.com/
They also have the best GPS equipment.
In every single one of their vehicles there is a high-tech GPS navigation piece of equipment. At the hands of incredibly experienced and knowledgeable drivers, this means they can get around almost any delay, caused by an accident, last-minute construction, or even high-powered dignitaries traveling through the region and forcing road closures to occur.
For those who want the best, they should contact DC Limousine Service 24/7 at 202.765.2350 or through their website where they have an easy to use online reservation form, at www.limoservicedc.net.
About DC Limousine Service:
There are some key aspects that the founders of DC Limousine Service wanted to focus on: safety, reliability, and comfort. They've achieved that with all of their vehicles, and more, having been successful for more than 20 years. They offer immediate billing, can handle short notice reservations, and have one of the largest fleets of limos and buses from which to choose, making them one of the best in the region.
Contact
Limo Service DC
(202) 765-2350
***@limoservicedc.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse