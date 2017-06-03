 
Government Initiatives Driving Warehouse Industry

Increasing government initiatives encouraging domestic and foreign investments, says RNCOS in its latest report.
 
 
NOIDA, India - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian Warehousing Industry is experiencing a thrust owing to rise in e-commerce followed by increasing share of organised retail sector in the country. Due to increasing usage of improved technology in supply chain operations, the organized retail industry has become cost efficient. Owing to the importance of the warehouse industry, there has been an increase in the number of government initiatives which have boosted the expansion of the same in the country. Due to such investments, Indian Warehousing Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecasted period of 2017-2020.

The report "Booming Warehouse Sector in India Outlook 2020" highlights various initiatives driving the industry such as government initiatives, increasing investment and infrastructural development. Also, GST implementation is expected to have a strong impact on the manufacturing firm, supply chain and distribution channel. Also, real estate players are entering the Warehousing Industry pinning their hopes on the implementation of GST, e-commerce industry and a spurt in manufacturing on account of the Make in India campaign.

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world after China and has witnessed higher FDI flows with increasing presence of multi-national companies. GST is also expected to bring positive development in the country, as it is expected that GST will lower the logistics cost by 1.5-2% of sales due to warehouse optimization and lower inventory cost.  Despite various challenges that the industry has been facing, the recent years have seen increasing investments in the country along with the government initiatives encouraging the growth of the industry.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM892.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Transportation.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

