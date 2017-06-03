News By Tag
Government Initiatives Driving Warehouse Industry
Increasing government initiatives encouraging domestic and foreign investments, says RNCOS in its latest report.
The report "Booming Warehouse Sector in India Outlook 2020" highlights various initiatives driving the industry such as government initiatives, increasing investment and infrastructural development. Also, GST implementation is expected to have a strong impact on the manufacturing firm, supply chain and distribution channel. Also, real estate players are entering the Warehousing Industry pinning their hopes on the implementation of GST, e-commerce industry and a spurt in manufacturing on account of the Make in India campaign.
India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world after China and has witnessed higher FDI flows with increasing presence of multi-national companies. GST is also expected to bring positive development in the country, as it is expected that GST will lower the logistics cost by 1.5-2% of sales due to warehouse optimization and lower inventory cost. Despite various challenges that the industry has been facing, the recent years have seen increasing investments in the country along with the government initiatives encouraging the growth of the industry.
