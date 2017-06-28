Global Sugar Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Price Trends And Forecast Report 2017

According to new report by IMARC Group, the global sugar market has recorded a CAGR of 2% during 2009-2016

Sugar is used in a variety of industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, cosmetics, bio-plastics, etc. Owing to this, the global sugar market is growing steadily amidst tough competition from other sweetening substitutes.According to a report by IMARC Group entitled, "", the global sugar market has recorded a CAGR of 2% during 2009-2016, reaching a value of 176 Million Tons in 2016. Despite facing competition from several substitutes in the market, sugar continues to dominate a considerable portion of the everyday diet for majority of the global population. Factors such as rising population, improving standards of living, urbanization, innovation in food and beverage industry, increasing non-food applications, etc. have all contributed in sustaining the sugar market amidst tough competition. Based on these findings, the global consumption of sugar is expected to reach a value of 189 Million Tons by 2022.Sugar is used in a variety of industries such as healthcare, food and beverage, cosmetics, bio-plastics etc. In the healthcare industry, it is used in cough syrups for its solubility effects and also serves as an active ingredient in tablets. In the food and beverage industry, sugar aids in enhancing the texture, appearance and flavor of the food. It also acts as a preservative and helps in moisture control. Some of the food products where sugar is widely utilized include dairy products, confectionary products, beverages, jellies, canned fruits, bakery goods, frostings, etc. On the other hand, studies have also found that using sugar as an organic exfoliant helps in the removal of the top layer of dead skin cells. As a result of this, it helps in preventing acne, blackheads, whiteheads, breakouts and skin blemishes. Apart from this, sugar also finds application in the production of sucrose-derived products such as sucrose epoxy, sucrose esters, bio-plastic, etc.The report has provided an evaluation of the market on the basis of regional segmentation. Currently, Brazil dominates the global sugar market accounting for around a fifth of the total global production. It is followed by India, European Union, China and Thailand. The report has also assessed some of the key exporting and importing countries in the global sugar market. Accounting for nearly half of the total sugar exports, Brazil presently represents the world's largest sugar exporter. Brazil is followed by Thailand, Australia, Mexico, Guatemala and India. Apart from this, details of the key players operating in the market are also given. Some of which include Associated British Foods, Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation Ltd., Cosan, Tereos and Sudzucker AG.This report provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a sugar manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the sugar industry and provides an in-depth analysis of the global sugar market, industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the sugar industry in any manner.This report provides a deep insight into the global outdoor advertising industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, key market drivers and challenges, recent trends, Porter's five forces analysis, outdoor advertising pricing models, margins in outdoor advertising, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, researchers, consultants, investors, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the outdoor advertising industry in any manner.