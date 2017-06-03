News By Tag
With Class X Results, JMA indeed Top Ranking among Pilani Best Schools in India today
JMA Pilani derives its inspiration from the quote "Information is just bits of data while knowledge is putting them together and wisdom is transcending them."
With an aggregate of 94.70%, Komal Rungta not only was the school topper but also subject topper in all 6 subjects – Maths 100, English 98, Science 98, Sanskrit 97, Social Sciences 96 and Hindi 79. Other in top 10 include Monika Budania 91.70%, Nikita Jhajaria 86.50%, Varsha 85%, Monika 84%, Anuj 82.7%, Nitika 82.33%, Nisha 80.33%, Rajeev 80.33%, Sonu 79.70% and Mahak 78.30%. Nikita Jhajaria also had scored subject top mark of 79% in Hindi.
Distinction Holders subject wise: English 30, Hindi 10, Maths 17, Science 17, Social Sciences 23, Sanskrit 16. 5 students namely Neeraj Parihar, Nikita Jhajharia, Varsha Sharma, Komal Rungta and Nitika Poonia secured Distinction in all 6 subjects.
Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan congratulated all the students and wished them the very best in all their future endeavors. She also thanked the team of teachers and all staff of school for ensuring that the highest standards are maintained at all times and all parents for their wholehearted cooperation.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://www.jmapilani.org/
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for top ranking institutions like BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
Mrs Booma Natarajan, Principal
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
