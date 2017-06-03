WindCrane Releases New Mini Wind Speed Monitor

 
June 2017





GLASGOW, Scotland - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Logic Energy, the company behind the revolutionary WindCrane device (http://www.windcrane.com/get-windcrane/), have released a new mini version of their kit. The Mini (http://www.windcrane.com/windcrane-mini/) is a tough and accurate wind monitoring solution; a plug and play device, and the only system on the market using smart GSM communications.

WindCrane Mini (http://www.windcrane.com/windcrane-mini/) logs data continuously with no signal issues, making it extremely reliable compared to other wind speed monitors that only use radio signals.

Lisa Cairns, Commercial Director, has already seen plenty of interest from current clients, "We designed the Mini specifically for temporary structures where wind monitoring is crucial for health and safety as well as downtime monitoring. The kit has all of the features of the WindCrane cloud-based app and it's perfect for companies that need only wind measurement for a lower price."

Lisa continued; "We have been supplying GSM wind monitoring systems to the renewable energy sector and academia for years. We find that once a company tries the Mini and sees how robust and reliable it is, they want to use it on all of their sites."

The Mini is perfect for tower cranes, construction sites and event management companies who need live and archived wind data for the periods of operation. Data can be downloaded 24/7 from the cloud platform. The app is ultrafast and quickly synchronises on the move for live weather monitoring on the go.


About WINDCRANE

WINDCRANE™ is brought to you by Logic Energy.

Logic Energy, based in Glasgow, UK, has more than 10 years of experience providing energy and weather monitoring services.

They specialise in monitoring site conditions for assets spread across various geographic locations, while providing accessibility and control through intuitive web-based dashboards and mobile applications.

ENDS

Lisa Cairns, Commercial Director
***@logic-energy.com
