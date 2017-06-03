News By Tag
LGM Pharma Announces Appointment of New Senior Vice President of Business Development
In that capacity, Mr. Beagle will be heading up all marketing and sales activities for the company and will be working out of LGM's new business development offices, based in New York City.
Immediately prior to joining LGM, Mr. Beagle served as North America Director of MSN Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to MSN, he was North America Territory Director for Dr. Reddy's CPS custom chemistry business. Mr. Beagle has extensive professional experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has also held key roles at DSM, BASF, Rohner AG, American Cyanamid and Hovione. He holds a BSc. from the University of Connecticut and studied at the Arnold and Marie Schwartz NY College of Pharmacy.
Speaking about his future vision for LGM, Mr. Beagle stated, "Even as a relatively young company, the key management team of LGM Pharma has already built a sophisticated global sourcing, supply chain, and sales and marketing platform with epicenters in Israel, India, China and the US. The hyper-competitive and ever-involving API landscape demands cost effective solutions. With their unique expertise in complex supply chain, API sourcing, and management, LGM Pharma is well positioned to service clients looking to outsource R&D and commercial activities. I am pleased to be joining the LGM team with the goal of building upon LGM's existing strategic relationships while also targeting new opportunities throughout North America." For more information visit http://www.lgmpharma.com.
