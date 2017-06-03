 
News By Tag
* Business
* Pharmaceutical
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


LGM Pharma Announces Appointment of New Senior Vice President of Business Development

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business
* Pharmaceutical

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* Nashville - Tennessee - US

Subject:
* Executives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- LGM Pharma, an innovation-driven active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) company, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee with administrative offices in Boca Raton, Florida, recently announced that Mr. Steve Beagle would be joining the organization as the Senior Vice President of Business Development.

In that capacity, Mr. Beagle will be heading up all marketing and sales activities for the company and will be working out of LGM's new business development offices, based in New York City.

Immediately prior to joining LGM, Mr. Beagle served as North America Director of MSN Pharmaceuticals, Inc.  Prior to MSN, he was North America Territory Director for Dr. Reddy's CPS custom chemistry business.  Mr. Beagle has extensive professional experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has also held key roles at DSM, BASF, Rohner AG, American Cyanamid and Hovione.  He holds a BSc. from the University of Connecticut and studied at the Arnold and Marie Schwartz NY College of Pharmacy.

Speaking about his future vision for LGM, Mr. Beagle stated,  "Even as a relatively young company, the key management team of LGM Pharma has already built a sophisticated global sourcing, supply chain, and sales and marketing platform with epicenters in Israel, India, China and the US.  The hyper-competitive and ever-involving API landscape demands cost effective solutions. With their unique expertise in complex supply chain, API sourcing, and management, LGM Pharma is well positioned to service clients looking to outsource R&D and commercial activities. I am pleased to be joining the LGM team with the goal of building upon LGM's existing strategic relationships while also targeting new opportunities throughout North America." For more information visit http://www.lgmpharma.com.

Contact
Tina L. Pugliese
***@pugliesepr.com
End
Source:LGM Pharma
Email:***@pugliesepr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pugliese Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share