Godrej Summit Exclusive Premiere Offers

Godrej properties present one of a kind project in Sector 104, Gurgaon. Named as Godrej Summit, the project offers ready to host premium 2, 3 and 4 residences and penthouses which are elegantly designed 11 high-rise towers.

Godrej Summit offers world class amenities and facilities which include community center, fitness center, multipurpose hall, amphitheater, swimming pool, kid's pool, multipurpose court, tennis and badminton court, convenience shopping, nursery school, yoga, and meditation area, kids play area, courtyard, snooker room, jogging track, squash, badminton or tennis court, senior citizen area, skating rink, courtyard, half basketball court, shopping arena, and much more. Also, the project offers open spaces and is surrounded by lush green spaces that keeps one rejuvenate at all times. One can feel the refreshing grass, spend evenings with kids or simply sit back and experience the vibrant yet serene setting of the picturesque landscape.At Godrej Summit, the design is integrated well with life so one can enjoy every life moment to the fullest. This thoughtfully planned project has towers arranged in such a manner that it lets the refreshing monsoon breeze to keep out the hot summer winds. Its layout ensures that one enjoys and relax with complete privacy in their homes. The planned designing or the project ensures optimum utilization of space with the amenities being planned at easily walkable locations. The towers are planned and laid out in such a way that one spends hours gazing at the beautiful landscape. Attractive and lovely gardens lend Godrej Summit a picturesque landscape.The homes have been designed to make it look a great place to live in. it has integrated comfort and class so home is as pleasing to the eyes as it is functional. Summit has spacious and inviting living room, great ventilated and designed homes, wooden flooring in all bedrooms, modular kitchen with cold and hot water facility and utility area for storage purpose, 3 or more balconies in each apartment, Bathrooms with urban fixtures and fittings, balconies with ample natural lights coming from huge sliding glass doors. It also has an attached room for staff with separate entrance in most of the apartments.For the safety and comfort of the residents, Godrej Summit is strategically designed to combine aesthetics and functionality. Safety is the prime concern of the developer and thus it has offered some simple yet effective solutions to ensure that you are your family is protected and relaxed. It offers high-speed stretcher and passenger elevators, separate entry and exit ramps for basement, high quality fire resistant electrical wiring, CCTV cameras in the lobby, alternative power supply facilities, intercom facility, continuous water supply, ample open and covered car parking, provision for natural gas pipeline and modular watches, water sprinklers in all apartments and penthouses.Godrej Summit is practically designed on the principle of sustainability. The group works keeping in mind the impact of construction of the environment and how it can protect the ecology and biodiversity of the land. The project has features such as electric car charging points in the basement parking, external solar lighting, water conserving fittings and fixtures, waste segregation system, rainwater harvesting, gray water treatment for flushing and landscaping, solar water heating as well as lighting in common area.The project is a half kilometer from Dwarka Expressway which is an 18 km stretch that begins from Dwarka and connected to Palam Vihar, to planned SEZs in Gurgaon to National Highway 8 near Kherki Dhaula. Numerous other transportation hubs include the railway station, bus stand and proposed metro station are close to the project's located too, which makes a hassle free travel.Godrej Summit has a Grand Carnival on 10th and 11th June 2017 wherein they are providing exclusive offers applicable for these two days only. It is offering the payment plan where you need to pay only 15% now and rest near possession. Along with this, the group is also offering some extra facilities for buyers those who buy a home between the above-mentioned prices. These facilities are 1-year free maintenance, free concierge services for 2 years, air-conditioners in all rooms, wardrobe in master bedroom, and modular kitchen with hob and chimney.