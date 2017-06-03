News By Tag
KATHLEEN® Won the Natural Health International Beauty Award 2017
The award is for all the members, for their efforts, for their blood, sweat and tears. Thank you for all the customers and bloggers who love our products.
With our patented T1 – Intercellular Technology® to improve our quality, allowing active ingredients to be concentrated into the condensed micro-molecules that would coat the entire surface of skin cells which enables the cells to absorb the ingredients more easily and efficiently. The application of this technology has been amazingly successful and it is registered under Kathleen Natural Limited.
This luxurious and legendary eye cream is infused with more than 23 remarkable natural and marine ingredients including caviar, which is rich in vitamins, micro-elements and essential amino acids. Combining with silk peptide and hyaluronic acid, it helps to bring back the elasticity, firmness and youthfulness looking to your skin around the eyes. Complexes of algae, marine collagen, ginseng root and green coffee extracts, which support and boost your natural micro-circulation, leaving you with a brightened and luminous looking eye areas. Apply to clean skin twice daily, morning and night, in gentle tapping motions along the orbital bone area expanding outward from the cheek toward the temple area.
Do you know how caviar extracts take care of your skin? Caviar is structured uniquely to deliver the nutrients in it directly to the cellular level of the skin, hence it has nourishing, moisturizing, retexturing and vitaminizing qualities.
About Us
KATHLEEN® represents the perfect collaboration of scientific research, experience and advanced technology. Our products are created from blending precious plants, marine extracts and essential oils. We now stand as the expert in Ageless Glow Formulation for all skin types including very sensitive skin.Our aim is to transform your skin's future, enabling you to live healthily and happily in your own perfect rhythm.
We are skincare specialists with a desire for creating perfect and healthy skin. To transform your skin's future, it is never too early or too late to think about your skincare routine that helps you look your best. At KATHLEEN® we give you helpful tips to look flawless and fabulous at every age and recommend the products best suited for your particular skin concerns. Visit us http://www.kathleennatural.co.uk
About the Natural Health International Beauty Award
Created by Natural Health Magazine, which is the UK's top holistic health magazine magazine on complementary therapies and holistic living. the awards celebrate the very best natural beauty products, experts and retailers and are now in their 12th year. As part of the Natural Health International Awards 2017, top industry figures, including author and founder of Green & Blacks Jo Fairley, beauty guru Janey Lee Grace and green rock goddess Jo Wood, have revealed their favourite beauty products. They feature more than 45 different categories, including best make-up range, best cleanser and best skin serum.
Contact
Ms Kat
***@kathleennatural.co.uk
