 
News By Tag
* ACEX Alliance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Moscow
  Moscow
  Russian Federation
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


Memorandum about Transcontinental Logistic Partnership was Signed in Munich

The round-table "International TranslogisticPartnership" took place on May 11 within the framework of the Transport Logistic in Munich.
 
 
анонс (1)
анонс (1)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
ACEX Alliance

Industry:
Transportation

Location:
Moscow - Moscow - Russian Federation

MOSCOW, Russian Federation - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The round-table "International TranslogisticPartnership" took place on May 11 at the Russian logistic booth organized by ACEX Alliance within the framework of the Transport Logistic Munich.

Among the participants of the round-table were companies from Russia, Germany and other European countries, as well as from America, Asia and the Middle East.

ACEX alliance became the organizer and operator of the Russian logistics booth within the framework of work plan realization of the Committee of international cooperation of the RSPP. The united stand presented the modern technologies in the field of freight forwarding, EDI-declaring, IT logistics solutions, programs of legal and foreign economic support for cargo owners worldwide.

As a follow up to negotiations conducted in April, 2017 in Moscow on development of transport and logistics clusters in the territory of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Kaliningrad region and Hamburg, the participants organized a meeting with the representatives of Government and business of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Following the results of the meeting the participants signed the Memo on creation of "Transcontinental logistics partnership" in favour of development of transport and logistics cooperation and trade at the scale of transcontinental transport corridors, transport and logistic clusters and agglomerations, networking cooperation in the development of logistics industry in the trade and commercial cooperation and digital transformation of economy.

The memo was signed by 18 companies from Russia, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Italy, Latvia and UAE.

Oleg Dunaev, the Chairman of the Subcommittee ofTransport and Logistics of the Committee of the international cooperation of the RSPP, thinks that Messe Munich became a new step towards a new project launch and renewal of the international stability through business cooperation disregarding the political factors.

Miroslav Zolotarev, the Board Director of the ACEX Alliance, focused on transparency of the international companies in the business for the joint projects realization.

Uwe Leuschner, the Vice President of Deutsche Bahn Cargo, having great experience of work withthe Russian companies, noted difficulties of cooperation with them. However he gives positive assessment of their competence and possibility to solve the tasks while cooperation.

Co-exhibitors of the Russian logistics booth highlighted wide opportunities for cooperation development at similar international platforms, such as Transport Logistic fair. They expressed their intention to join future logistics projects.

Details at http://www.acexgroup.net/en/news/transkontinentalnoe-part...

ACEX Alliance press center

pr@acex.net

Website:

http://www.acexgroup.net/en/

Contact
ACEX Alliance press center
***@acex.net
End
Source:ACEX Alliance
Email:***@acex.net Email Verified
Tags:ACEX Alliance
Industry:Transportation
Location:Moscow - Moscow - Russian Federation
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ACEX Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share