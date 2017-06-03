News By Tag
Memorandum about Transcontinental Logistic Partnership was Signed in Munich
The round-table "International TranslogisticPartnership" took place on May 11 within the framework of the Transport Logistic in Munich.
Among the participants of the round-table were companies from Russia, Germany and other European countries, as well as from America, Asia and the Middle East.
ACEX alliance became the organizer and operator of the Russian logistics booth within the framework of work plan realization of the Committee of international cooperation of the RSPP. The united stand presented the modern technologies in the field of freight forwarding, EDI-declaring, IT logistics solutions, programs of legal and foreign economic support for cargo owners worldwide.
As a follow up to negotiations conducted in April, 2017 in Moscow on development of transport and logistics clusters in the territory of Mecklenburg-
Following the results of the meeting the participants signed the Memo on creation of "Transcontinental logistics partnership"
The memo was signed by 18 companies from Russia, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Italy, Latvia and UAE.
Oleg Dunaev, the Chairman of the Subcommittee ofTransport and Logistics of the Committee of the international cooperation of the RSPP, thinks that Messe Munich became a new step towards a new project launch and renewal of the international stability through business cooperation disregarding the political factors.
Miroslav Zolotarev, the Board Director of the ACEX Alliance, focused on transparency of the international companies in the business for the joint projects realization.
Uwe Leuschner, the Vice President of Deutsche Bahn Cargo, having great experience of work withthe Russian companies, noted difficulties of cooperation with them. However he gives positive assessment of their competence and possibility to solve the tasks while cooperation.
Co-exhibitors of the Russian logistics booth highlighted wide opportunities for cooperation development at similar international platforms, such as Transport Logistic fair. They expressed their intention to join future logistics projects.
Details at http://www.acexgroup.net/
ACEX Alliance press center
pr@acex.net
