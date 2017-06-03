Listen to the Amazing Song "Dance" on SoundCloud by Keith

The birth of hip hop music has been on the streets of America, but it did not take long for the music to grow. Now Keith comes on SoundCloud with his music "Dance".

Keith

End

-- Hip hop music comprises of DJing and rapping and is produced by the hip hop enthusiast. Other aspects of this culture consist of graffiti and break dancing. Hip hop genre mainly embodied the American African culture of the 1970's. The genre is now more widespread through all cultures and races. After the funk and disco era rap began to show its bright features. Singers mostly stated about their lives in their songs. The music consisted of typical mesmeric rap which gave extra jazz and arrangement of certain equipments also made the tunes commendable. The raps which is discussed before, gave a soothing rhyming effectiveness.Keeping all this in mind the new artist Keith arrives with his wondrous music "Dance" on SoundCloud. It is one of the loved sites of all as it consists of song from various genres. Songs are a typical stress buster for your tiring day. It enables you to uplift your mood and it satisfies you. Keith's song "Dance" is enchanting and melodious which you find over here. You will be satisfied if you listen to this whole song. "Dance" is really magnetic and great for you. If you want to get the feel of different kind of music then hear to the song "Dance". The song is pleasurable for the song lovers."Dance" will actually make you to groove with its majestic beat and wavy nature. Kick start your day with Keith of Live N Let Die. Set the stage on fire with his wonderful "Dance". Some of his good tracks for which he is popular are "Tell Me", "Lick Read" and "Lnld". Keith has used the incorporation of drum, synthesizer and keyboard. You will love the lustrous vocal of the artist which will entertain your day. Get overwhelmed by listening to the musical happenings of the song "Dance".To listen the music, Please click the following link: