Asian Textile Machinery Expo | Textile machinery exhibition | Garment Technology Exhibition

--Realising the need of the Indian textile industry to show its strength, both in technology as well as soft goods under one umbrella,is being launched for the first time in New Delhi with a strong belief in Government of India`s scheme ''. Connecting the dots in the supply chain through various initiatives,will be a platform where visitors can have access to the state-of-the-art technology from different parts of the world.Organised by, the organizers of successful "" in New Delhi and publishers of Attire World & Accessories Guide which have been the valuable source of information and sourcing data for the Indian garmenting industry for almost two decades. Abhishek Sharma & Ankur Goel the Founder duo & Promoter of the show shares, "ATME 2017, which is concurrently organised with YFA, will be the first ever event in Northern India which is housing the textile and garment machinery and accessories under one roof. We have got encouraging support from various state governments and different associations across the country. The show will see a participation of 250+ brands, across 15+ countries with over 20000+ trade visitors from various textile and apparel hubs across India such as Delhi/NCR, Panipat, Ludhiana, Varanasi, Jaipur, Meerut, Amritsar along with Surat Kolkata, Ichalkaranji, Bhiwandi, Ahmedabad, to mention the prominent ones."Key Highlights of the Show:Spread across 30,000+ square feet of exhibition space at, the four day show will have participation from more than 15 countries across the globe. The show has been conceptualised from visitor's perspective, who can go around, see and buy, not just on segment of his value chain but everything under one roof. "A great opportunity for vertically integrated and composite manufacturing units who can buyunits along with soft goods in the value chain, fromalong with the accessories,"points out Abhishek according to whom, interactive knowledge sharing through Seminars and Workshops would be conducted by the leading industry experts.shall be restricted strictly for "Trade Only" to provide conducive environment for networking and doing business. The trade visitors to ATME would be the decision makers, textile professionals, all kinds of, buying houses, brands, retailers & department store owners, distributors, importers along with Nonwoven, industrial & technical fabric producers, Textile waste and recycling professionals,, Universities, research institutes & laboratories, Textile and garment associations, Government and non-profit organizations, Banks & financial institutions and the media.Show Timings: 10:00 AM To 06:30 PMNSIC Exhibition ComplexOuter Ring Road, Opp Kalkaji Temple,Okhla Industrial Area Phase III,Okhla Industrial Estate,Near Govindpuri Metro Station,New Delhi, 110020, IndiaPhone: +91-11-2692 6275Vision CommunicationsB-64, First Floor,Near SBI Bank, Sector-2Noida - 201301Phone: +91-120-4139574, +91-120-4549539E-Mail: info@atmeindia.comWebsite: