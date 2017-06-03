 
Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


Global Robotic Surgery Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – Koncept Analytics

The report "Global Robotic Surgery Market" provides a comprehensive study of the global market for medical robotics, along with focus on application of da Vinci systems worldwide.
 
 
DELHI, India - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The market for global robotic surgery is growing rapidly in recent years, owing to increasing demand for advanced medical facilities, and rising incidence of diseases, such as cancer and obesity and increasing investments in R&D. Its extensive application in critical surgeries such as gynecological diseases, urological disorders, and cardiac diseases led to the growth of the market.

da Vinci system is a robot- assisted surgical device that is basically designed to perform complex surgeries using minimally invasive approach. da Vinci Surgical Systems are used primarily in gynecologic surgery, general surgery, urologic surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and head and neck surgery. The growth in overall procedure volume in 2016 was driven by growth in US general surgery procedures and worldwide urologic procedures

As per the report "Global Robotic Surgery Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" by Koncept Analytics, the robotic surgery market will be driven by growing ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising economic growth, rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growth in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and hernia cases. Some noteworthy trends of this industry include adoption of micro and nano robots in urology surgical procedures, focus on the development of low-cost robotic surgical systems, increase in R&D activities and expanding use of robot in general surgery.

The report by Koncept Analytics presents a comprehensive study of the global market for medical robotics, along with focus on application of da Vinci systems worldwide. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. A thorough analysis has been conducted on key market players covering their business overview, product portfolio, financial overview and business strategies.

List of Charts

Classification of Medical Robotics
Application of Medical Robotics
Information Flow in Robotic Surgery
Applications of Robotic Surgery
Comparison among Various da Vinci Platforms
Global Robotic Market by Segment (2005-2025)
Global Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery Market (2010-2016)
Global Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery Market Forecast (2017-2021)
Global da Vinci Installed Base by Volume (2008-2016)
Global da Vinci Installed Base Forecast by Volume (2017-2021)
da Vinci Installed Base – The US vs. International (2008-2016)
da Vinci Installed Base Forecast – The US vs. International (2017-2021)
Global da Vinci Installed Base Share by Region (2016)
Global Number of da Vinci Procedures (2011-2016)
Number of Procedures – US vs. International (2011-2016)
Number of Procedures Forecast – US vs. International (2017-2021)
The US Gynecology Procedures (2011-2016)
The US Gynecology Procedures Forecast (2017-2021)
The US General Surgery Procedures (2011-2016)
The US General Surgery Procedures Forecast (2017-2021)
The US Urology Procedures (2011-2016)
The US Urology Procedures Forecast (2017-2021)
The US da Vinci Hernia Procedures (2014-2016)
Robotic Penetration of US Hernia Repair Market - Ventral & Inguinal (2013-2018)
Global Ageing Population (2007-2016)
Global Healthcare Expenditure (2007-2016)
Global GDP Growth (2007-2016)
Intuitive Surgical's Revenues by Business Segment (2016)
Intuitive Surgical's Revenues by Region (2016)
Intuitive Surgical's Revenues and Net Income (2012-2016)
Accuray's Revenues by Business Segment (2016)
Accuray's Revenues by Region (2016)
Accuray's Revenues (2012-2016)
Stryker Corporation Revenue by Segments (2016)
Stryker Corporation Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)

For more Information:

http://www.konceptanalytics.com/Researchreport/global-rob...

Koncept Analytics

Vikas Gupta

(Business Development Manager)

FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P - 201010

Tele: +91-120-4130959

Mobile: +91-9871694789

Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com

Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
