Functional Drinks Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
The introduction of energy drinks and nutraceutical drinks have added to the growth of this market, while sports drinks, with their new and innovative flavours, are playing key role in the steady growth of the functional drinks market. In 2014, North America dominated the global market for functional drinks followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is witnessing the higher growth rate due to increasing demand for functional drinks from emerging countries such as China and India. Manufacturers in the global functional drinks market are offering products that are in tune with the shifting consumer demands.
Some of the key players in the global market include Nestle S.A, Red Bull GmbH, PepsiCo, Coca Cola Enterprises, RushNet, Jivita LLC, Cadbury Schweppes, Old Orchard Brands, Kraft, Taut, Tata Tea, Glanbia Plc, Energy69 and Maxinutrition.
Products Covered:
• Energy drinks
• Sports Drinks
• Probiotic drinks
• Enhanced water drinks
• Nutraceutical Drinks
• Juice and juice drinks
• Other Products
Health benefits Covered:
• Weight Management drinks
• Hydration drinks
• Health & Wellness drinks
• Energy or Rejuvenation drinks
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
