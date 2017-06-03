 
Functional Drinks Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Functional Drinks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.06% during the study period 2015 to 2022. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of functional foods & drinks among consumers is the primary factor favoring the market growth. Furthermore, new product innovations and trend towards healthy life style and disease prevention, coupled with growing healthcare costs are the drivers for the Functional Drinks market. However, factors such as suspicious product efficiency and lack of clarity among consumers are limiting the market growth. Introduction of new products and improvements in quality are the recent trends for global functional drinks market.

The introduction of energy drinks and nutraceutical drinks have added to the growth of this market, while sports drinks, with their new and innovative flavours, are playing key role in the steady growth of the functional drinks market. In 2014, North America dominated the global market for functional drinks followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is witnessing the higher growth rate due to increasing demand for functional drinks from emerging countries such as China and India. Manufacturers in the global functional drinks market are offering products that are in tune with the shifting consumer demands.

Some of the key players in the global market include Nestle S.A, Red Bull GmbH, PepsiCo, Coca Cola Enterprises, RushNet, Jivita LLC, Cadbury Schweppes, Old Orchard Brands, Kraft, Taut, Tata Tea, Glanbia Plc, Energy69 and Maxinutrition.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/functional-drinks-market

Products Covered:
• Energy drinks
• Sports Drinks
• Probiotic drinks
• Enhanced water drinks
• Nutraceutical Drinks
• Juice and juice drinks
• Other Products

Health benefits Covered:
• Weight Management drinks
• Hydration drinks
• Health & Wellness drinks
• Energy or Rejuvenation drinks

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
•  Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/functional-drinks-market

End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com
Tags:Functional Drinks Market
Industry:Reports
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
