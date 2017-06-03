News By Tag
Sleep and Family Matters at the G Request Show for Episode 6
Joining her in Studio will Be Adetoune and Joe Reilly, an Irish and Nigerian couple who are raising a family in Ireland. They will share their incredible story about how they they met and fell in love. What are the differences and similarities between them and how they manage to balance two different cultures under one roof, while raising a beautiful family.
This is show you won't want to miss!
Tune into Ben Television Sky Channel 182 Tuesday at 6.30 pm.
Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 182, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/
About the G Request Show
Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 182. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.
Contact
G Request Entertainment
***@grequestshow.com
