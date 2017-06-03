 
Sleep and Family Matters at the G Request Show for Episode 6

 
 
Chris Onos, Lucy Wolfe, Adetoun Reilly, Joe Reilly
Chris Onos, Lucy Wolfe, Adetoun Reilly, Joe Reilly
DUBLIN 1, Ireland - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- This week The G Request Show will feature renowned Child Sleep Expert, Lucy Wolfe here to discuss her book, The Baby Sleep Solution. Considered to be Ireland's best-known sleep consultant, Lucy has developed a 'stay and support' approach with an emphasis on a baby's emotional well-being which has helped thousands of parents and children around the world achieve better sleep, with most parents reporting improvements within the first seven days of making the recommendations.

Joining her in Studio will Be Adetoune and Joe Reilly, an Irish and Nigerian couple who are raising a family in Ireland. They will share their incredible story about how they they met and fell in love. What are the differences and similarities between them and how they manage to balance two different cultures under one roof, while raising a beautiful family.

This is show you won't want to miss!

Tune into Ben Television Sky Channel 182 Tuesday at 6.30 pm.

Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 182, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/streaming/

About the G Request Show

Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 182.  The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.

