Announcing the creation of a brand new summer camp for adventurous Seattle kids, ages 6-12
Our mission is to provide safe, fun and positive outdoor adventures for children in Seattle. TnT Outdoor Adventures Summer Camp will inspire children with hikes, activities, games, skills, projects, crafts, recipes, experiments and more!
Time spent outdoors can increase your child's self esteem and resilience against stress and adversity, improve concentration, learning, creativity, cognitive development, cooperation, flexibility, strength, stamina and self-awareness.
In this new program, designed for children aged 6-12, campers will enjoy a week of outdoor activities in nearby mountains and beaches in a safe and structured environment. There will be opportunities for every level, and hikes may include waterfalls, alpine lakes, coastlines, ponds, rivers, meadows and overlooks.
What a typical week of camp will look like:
**9:00 – 9:30 each day– check in at the picnic shelter south of the Statue of Liberty on Alki. Greetings, paperwork, kids' free-play… Some days, we will be leaving promptly at 9:30, so please make sure your camper is checked in by then! (Those that have arranged for before camp care will be contacted regarding specifics of drop-off place and time.)
**Mondays will be spent exploring West Seattle – mornings at the beaches (Alki and Rocky Beach) – exploring the tidal pools, playing games, etc. After lunch, we will probably visit another West Seattle park (Lincoln Park, Camp Long, Schmitz Park, etc.) for a mini-hike, crafts, possible wading pool/splash park time, etc.
**Based on the interests, ages and experience of the campers, the itinerary for the rest of the week will be finalized and emailed to parents on Monday night. It will, of course, vary from week to week.
**The rest of the week will include getting out and about in the surrounding area – activities will include visiting other urban parks, taking hikes in the nearby mountains, farm visits, lake visits, outdoor related crafts and projects, team-building games, nature experiments, mountaineer skills building (such as knot tying, shelter building, identifying flora and fauna, orienteering,)
Summer Camp Calendar- Beginning Monday June 26th:
Monday - Friday 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Before and After Camp Care available: (8-9am / 4-5pm)
Please visit our website: https://tntoutdooradventure.com/
Please find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Tony Nisam
***@tntoutdooradventure.com
