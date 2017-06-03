 
Industry News





Elkos presents Elkos Click+ - Retractable ball pen

A new product launch from the stables of Elkos- click + ball pen
 
 
KOLKATA, India - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Title: Elkos presents Elkos Click+ - Retractable ball pen

Introducing Elkos click+ Experience  the next generation of retractable ball pen with the Elkos click+

"Consumers are constantly looking for trendy and user friendly   pens and Elkos   introduces click+ retractable ball pen to address this need. The Click+ ball pen feels very well balanced in  hand while writing and the plunger mechanism is firm and responsive with no extra play in it." said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd.

"  Elkos Click +has been launched to  add fun element to your  writing and its tip-top feature makes it extremely user friendly and prevents the point from writing on the inside of pockets and bags"

Design & Performance

We have used the latest Korean technology to maximize your writing experience. The well designed full grip gives added comfort and control to the user. The designer clip gives it a stylish and secure clasp. Elkos click+ is available in five attractive body colors -blue, purple, yellow, green and pink.  With its impeccable style and user friendly attribute Elkos ball pens http://www.elkospens.com/ball-pen.html is the best choice in   today's competitive market.


Packaging

5 pcs Pouch

200 pcs Inner Box

3600 pcs Master Carton

Availability

Elkos  click + pens is available now with retailers across India.

For more updates visit us at http://www.elkospens.com

About the company

Elkos Pens Limited was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills.

ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honour of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT's & IIM's.

