Elkos presents Elkos Click+ - Retractable ball pen
A new product launch from the stables of Elkos- click + ball pen
Introducing Elkos click+ Experience the next generation of retractable ball pen with the Elkos click+
"Consumers are constantly looking for trendy and user friendly pens and Elkos introduces click+ retractable ball pen to address this need. The Click+ ball pen feels very well balanced in hand while writing and the plunger mechanism is firm and responsive with no extra play in it." said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd.
" Elkos Click +has been launched to add fun element to your writing and its tip-top feature makes it extremely user friendly and prevents the point from writing on the inside of pockets and bags"
Design & Performance
We have used the latest Korean technology to maximize your writing experience. The well designed full grip gives added comfort and control to the user. The designer clip gives it a stylish and secure clasp. Elkos click+ is available in five attractive body colors -blue, purple, yellow, green and pink. With its impeccable style and user friendly attribute Elkos ball pens http://www.elkospens.com/
Packaging
5 pcs Pouch
200 pcs Inner Box
3600 pcs Master Carton
Availability
Elkos click + pens is available now with retailers across India.
For more updates visit us at http://www.elkospens.com
About the company
Elkos Pens Limited was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills.
ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS)
Contact
Vijay signh
***@gmail.com
