Elkos presents Elkos Click+ - Retractable ball pen

-- Title: Elkos presents Elkos Click+ - Retractable ball penIntroducing Elkos click+ Experience the next generation of retractable ball pen with the Elkos click+"Consumers are constantly looking for trendy and user friendly pens and Elkos introduces click+ retractable ball pen to address this need. The Click+ ball pen feels very well balanced in hand while writing and the plunger mechanism is firm and responsive with no extra play in it." said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd." Elkos Click +has been launched to add fun element to your writing and its tip-top feature makes it extremely user friendly and prevents the point from writing on the inside of pockets and bags"We have used the latest Korean technology to maximize your writing experience. The well designed full grip gives added comfort and control to the user. The designer clip gives it a stylish and secure clasp. Elkos click+ is available in five attractive body colors -blue, purple, yellow, green and pink. With its impeccable style and user friendly attribute Elkos ball pens http://www.elkospens.com/ ball-pen.html is the best choice in today's competitive market.5 pcs Pouch200 pcs Inner Box3600 pcs Master CartonElkos click + pens is available now with retailers across India.For more updates visit us at http://www.elkospens.com About the companyPens Limited was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills.ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honour of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT's & IIM's.