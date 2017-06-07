 
Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

JobMount tailors job board software to sales funnel

Niche job boards require new approaches to provide employers with more diversified offerings, wider candidate reach, better applications and improved job advertising performance.
 
 
ASPEN, Colo. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- JobMount offers employer branded career sites, job ad campaign landing pages, pay per application pricing, automated job posting, and ad networks integrations.

Improved job application performance

- Employer branded career sites & job ad campaign landing pages

Corporate career site pages are a preferred choice for candidate job searches & applications. Job boards can now offer fully functional branded mini sites with a custom application process and targeted job campaign landing pages for hard-to-fill positions.

- Mobile-ready application process

Job seeker application pages are optimized for all devices: mobile, tablet and desktop.

- Better job alerts

Easy to use job alerts subscription is available on both registration and job search pages. Job alert efficiency tracking via new Dashboard.

- Indeed easy apply integration

Seamlessly add Indeed applicants' data to your job board. Job seeker can use "Easy apply" on Indeed and job board will obtain the resume.

Better employer service and new offerings

- Wider job seeker reach & targeting applicants

Job boards can improve job advertising performance by tapping into multiple job advertising networks and utilizing Programmatic bidding in addition to direct posting to aggregators, i.e. Jobs2Careers, ZipRecruiter, Indeed, etc.

- Branded career sites, job ad campaigns, ATS access

Maximize and improve applications for your customers by providing fully featured career sites, custom job landing pages and ATS features via integrated CareerSiteCloud.com platform.

- Automated job posting via job wrapping

Customers' job listings are scraped and posted to job board automatically by white label job wrapping service.

New admin Dashboard for tracking vital performance metrics

Keep in touch with overall job board and each specific client's advertising KPIs to ensure customer satisfaction and contract renewals.

Additional revenue options

Obtain pay-per-application revenues and additional jobs content via backfilling and network integrations: Jobg8, Indeed, Jobs2Careers, ZipRecruiter.

About JobMount

JobMount (www.jobboardmount.com) is a niche job board software product of Aspen Technology Labs, Inc., a leading provider of online recruitment solutions, career sites, mobile apply interfaces, and job wrapping services.

Contact
Michael Woodrow
+1 970-920-7830
inquiry@jobboardmount.com
Source:JobMount, product of Aspen Technology Labs, Inc.
