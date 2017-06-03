News By Tag
Korenix Launches New Industrial Ethernet Switches JetNet 7014G for Field Site Monitoring
Korenix is pleased to launch its new Industrial Ethernet Switch JetNet 7014G. It is designed for harsh environment applications, for example, railway trackside, roadside traffic control cabinet, outdoor, etc.
Korenix JetNet 7014G features:
• 10 Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 ports, 4 Gigabit SFP ports
• 1000Mbps Fiber Connection with DDM function
• Non-Blocking, High Speed Network Switching Fabric
• Network Redundancy – MSR (Multiple Super Ring), ITU-T G.8032 ERPS, RSTP, MSTP, Super Chain
• Fully Device Management – SNMP v1/v2c/v3, RMON, Web UI, Telnet and Local Console
• Friendly Device and Network Topology recovery utility – Korenix View, Korenix NMS
• Advanced Cyber Network Security – MAC security, IEEE 802.1x Port Based access control, IEEE802.1x Radius Server authentication, 802.1x MAB, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), IP source Guard, Denial of ARP Inspection
• Layer 2 Network Performance – IEEE802.1Q VLAN, Private VLAN, Trunk, Packet Filtering, DHCP Server/Client, Traffic Prioritize, Rate Control
• Layer 3 Network Routing Protocols – Static/Dynamic Route, VLAN Routing, Multicast Routing
• Hardware Watchdog for System Auto-Recovery
• High Level Electromagnetic interface immunity
• IP Surveillance solution with NEMA-TS2 characteristic
• Railway Trackside EN50121-4 compliance
• High Operating Temperature - -40~75℃
• Redundant wide range power input – DC 10~36V
Korenix JetNet7014G is now officially on sale, please contact Korenix professional sales at sales@korenix.com
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology
Tel: +886-2-8911-1688
Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
