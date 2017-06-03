 
Korenix Launches New Industrial Ethernet Switches JetNet 7014G for Field Site Monitoring

Korenix is pleased to launch its new Industrial Ethernet Switch JetNet 7014G. It is designed for harsh environment applications, for example, railway trackside, roadside traffic control cabinet, outdoor, etc.
 
 
HSIN TIEN, Taiwan - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The JetNet 7014G is a pure Gigabit Industrial Din-Rail Managed Switch equipped with 10 Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 ports and 4 Gigabit SFP ports. It supports Layer 3 network routing protocols including Static/Dynamic route, VLAN Routing, and Multicast Routing as well as Layer 2 network performance such as IEEE802.1Q VLAN, Private VLAN, Trunk, Packet Filtering, DHCP Server/Client, Traffic Prioritize, and Rate Control. In compliance with multiple certificates- IEC 61000-6-2, IEC 61000-6-4, NEMA-TS2, and EN50121-4 makes it a perfect fit for Heavy Industrial Applications, Railway Trackside Applications, and Roadway Intelligent Traffic Control Systems.

Korenix JetNet 7014G features:

• 10 Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 ports, 4 Gigabit SFP ports
• 1000Mbps Fiber Connection with DDM function
• Non-Blocking, High Speed Network Switching Fabric
• Network Redundancy – MSR (Multiple Super Ring), ITU-T G.8032 ERPS, RSTP, MSTP, Super Chain
• Fully Device Management – SNMP v1/v2c/v3, RMON, Web UI, Telnet and Local Console
• Friendly Device and Network Topology recovery utility – Korenix View, Korenix NMS
• Advanced Cyber Network Security – MAC security, IEEE 802.1x Port Based access control, IEEE802.1x Radius Server authentication, 802.1x MAB, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), IP source Guard, Denial of ARP Inspection
• Layer 2 Network Performance – IEEE802.1Q VLAN, Private VLAN, Trunk, Packet Filtering, DHCP Server/Client, Traffic Prioritize, Rate Control
• Layer 3 Network Routing Protocols – Static/Dynamic Route, VLAN Routing, Multicast Routing
• Hardware Watchdog for System Auto-Recovery
• High Level Electromagnetic interface immunity
• IP Surveillance solution with NEMA-TS2 characteristic
• Railway Trackside EN50121-4 compliance
• High Operating Temperature - -40~75℃
• Redundant wide range power input – DC 10~36V

Korenix JetNet7014G is now officially on sale, please contact Korenix professional sales at sales@korenix.com (mailto:sales@korenix.com) to get further information.

Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/
Tel: +886-2-8911-1000

