Korenix Launches New Industrial Ethernet Switches JetNet 7014G for Field Site Monitoring

Korenix is pleased to launch its new Industrial Ethernet Switch JetNet 7014G. It is designed for harsh environment applications, for example, railway trackside, roadside traffic control cabinet, outdoor, etc.

korenix- banner_ 1090x300_ JetNet7014G

Contact

Sharon Liu

***@korenix.com Sharon Liu

End

-- Theis a pure Gigabit Industrial Din-Rail Managed Switch equipped with 10 Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 ports and 4 Gigabit SFP ports. It supportsincluding Static/Dynamic route, VLAN Routing, and Multicast Routing as well assuch as IEEE802.1Q VLAN, Private VLAN, Trunk, Packet Filtering, DHCP Server/Client, Traffic Prioritize, and Rate Control. In compliance with multiple certificates-makes it a perfect fit for• 10 Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 ports, 4 Gigabit SFP ports• 1000Mbps Fiber Connection with DDM function• Non-Blocking, High Speed Network Switching Fabric• Network Redundancy – MSR (Multiple Super Ring), ITU-T G.8032 ERPS, RSTP, MSTP, Super Chain• Fully Device Management – SNMP v1/v2c/v3, RMON, Web UI, Telnet and Local Console• Friendly Device and Network Topology recovery utility – Korenix View, Korenix NMS• Advanced Cyber Network Security – MAC security, IEEE 802.1x Port Based access control, IEEE802.1x Radius Server authentication, 802.1x MAB, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), IP source Guard, Denial of ARP Inspection• Layer 2 Network Performance – IEEE802.1Q VLAN, Private VLAN, Trunk, Packet Filtering, DHCP Server/Client, Traffic Prioritize, Rate Control• Layer 3 Network Routing Protocols – Static/Dynamic Route, VLAN Routing, Multicast Routing• Hardware Watchdog for System Auto-Recovery• High Level Electromagnetic interface immunity• IP Surveillance solution with NEMA-TS2 characteristic• Railway Trackside EN50121-4 compliance• High Operating Temperature - -40~75℃• Redundant wide range power input – DC 10~36V, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.Website: www.korenix.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/Tel: +886-2-8911-1000