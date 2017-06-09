News By Tag
Fleewinter Launches Programme to Bermuda
Fleewinter continues to expand its holiday offerings around the globe and the latest country to be added is Bermuda!
Comments Jessie Green, Destination Expert for the new programme: "Had it not been for the fact that my parents moved to the crescent-shaped island in 2011, I may well not have ever visited myself. And now that I have got to know it so well, I am totally passionate about it and want to introduce it to as many people as possible!
"The island – which is just 21 square miles – ticks a lot of boxes in terms of tropical island paradise (one look at the dreamy pink sand beaches and unbelievable turquoise water and you know you're in heaven!) and it's a safe and charming place to holiday – as perfect for families as it is for a romantic, secluded honeymoon.
"It also has a somewhat quirky and quite unique culture, with its curious mix of quaint English traditions, tropical island vibes and a hefty pinch of American culture; from the world's smallest drawbridge, to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of 400-year-old St George's, from Hamilton City's town crier to the engaging nature and charisma of the local people."
For the active there much to see and do; in spring, humpback whales migrate right past the island, Bermuda's maritime history is legendary and is best illustrated in some 20 historic shipwrecks, there are many public parks, gardens and nature reserves to discover, great walking trails, sightings of wild sea turtles are common in the warm shallow waters along the coast, and there is a choice of top championship golf courses.
It is also perfect for family holidays and is very safe with a low crime rate, and very little in the way of health hazards (no zika virus for example), and safe sea swimming.
The new programme features nine hotels dotted the length and breadth of the island – all of which have been personally inspected by the Fleewinter team – from small boutique properties such as the 66 room Reefs Resort (http://www.fleewinter.com/
The recommendations also include the quaint and welcoming Aunt Nea's Inn, a small, family run guesthouse, located in the old lanes of 400-year-old St George's town.
To see all the recommended hotels CLICK HERE (http://www.fleewinter.com/
A seven-night trip to Bermuda costs from approximately £1,300 per person (two sharing) including accommodation, breakfast and airport transfers (excluding international flights).
Call 020 7112 0019 (www.fleewinter.com)
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
