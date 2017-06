Introducing Most Comprehensive Book on How to Learn Chess

The Chess 101 book is designed to build a solid foundation in chess. A child completing the first rank will be in a position to play a complete game and have a basic strategy & approach towards their game.

-- The Chess 101 book is designed to build a solid foundation in chess. A child completing the first rank will be in a position to play a complete game and have a basic strategy & approach towards their game. They can make simple decisions given different positions. They would be ready to start competing in internal tournaments. This book teaches a child all the necessary fundamentals and basics.Bangalore, India June 09, 2017 - This is the most comprehensive chess book for those learning how to play chess for the very first time.Benefits of Chess 101 Book• Great for Beginners to learn the basics and beyond• Over 12 different essential themes covered in this book• Improves a child's logic & problem solving skills• Simple to understand and very suitable for kids• Over 100+ Unique puzzles in the book with specific themesIn the Beginners Program, the chess lessons are intended to kick you off with the standards and targets. At the end of the novice course, the kid ought to be in a position to play an entire amusement and have an essential methodology and approach towards Chess. They can settle on straightforward choices given distinctive positions.About ZugZwang Academy:ZugZwang Chess Academy was founded for the right reasons - passion for mentoring children & intellectual development through learning. It was with the belief that the present educational model is flawed. Enrichment Education is the way of the future.Contact:Phone: 080 – 65000229 /080 – 41216295 / 7813055055Email: info@zugzwang.inWebsite: http://www.zugzwang.in