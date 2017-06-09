News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Introducing Most Comprehensive Book on How to Learn Chess
The Chess 101 book is designed to build a solid foundation in chess. A child completing the first rank will be in a position to play a complete game and have a basic strategy & approach towards their game.
Bangalore, India June 09, 2017 - This is the most comprehensive chess book for those learning how to play chess for the very first time.
Benefits of Chess 101 Book
• Great for Beginners to learn the basics and beyond
• Over 12 different essential themes covered in this book
• Improves a child's logic & problem solving skills
• Simple to understand and very suitable for kids
• Over 100+ Unique puzzles in the book with specific themes
In the Beginners Program, the chess lessons are intended to kick you off with the standards and targets. At the end of the novice course, the kid ought to be in a position to play an entire amusement and have an essential methodology and approach towards Chess. They can settle on straightforward choices given distinctive positions.
About ZugZwang Academy:
ZugZwang Chess Academy was founded for the right reasons - passion for mentoring children & intellectual development through learning. It was with the belief that the present educational model is flawed. Enrichment Education is the way of the future.
Contact:
Phone: 080 – 65000229 /080 – 41216295 / 7813055055
Email: info@zugzwang.in
Website: http://www.zugzwang.in
Contact
Bharath Divyang, CEO of ZugZwang Academy
08065000229
***@zugzwang.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 09, 2017