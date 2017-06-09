 
News By Tag
* Chess Book
* Chess For Beginners
* Chess Game
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543

Introducing Most Comprehensive Book on How to Learn Chess

The Chess 101 book is designed to build a solid foundation in chess. A child completing the first rank will be in a position to play a complete game and have a basic strategy & approach towards their game.
 
 
Chess 101 book from ZugZwang Academy
Chess 101 book from ZugZwang Academy
BANGALORE, India - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Chess 101 book is designed to build a solid foundation in chess. A child completing the first rank will be in a position to play a complete game and have a basic strategy & approach towards their game. They can make simple decisions given different positions. They would be ready to start competing in internal tournaments. This book teaches a child all the necessary fundamentals and basics.

Bangalore, India June 09, 2017 - This is the most comprehensive chess book for those learning how to play chess for the very first time.

Benefits of Chess 101 Book

• Great for Beginners to learn the basics and beyond
• Over 12 different essential themes covered in this book
• Improves a child's logic & problem solving skills
• Simple to understand and very suitable for kids
• Over 100+ Unique puzzles in the book with specific themes

In the Beginners Program, the chess lessons are intended to kick you off with the standards and targets. At the end of the novice course, the kid ought to be in a position to play an entire amusement and have an essential methodology and approach towards Chess. They can settle on straightforward choices given distinctive positions.

About ZugZwang Academy:

ZugZwang Chess Academy was founded for the right reasons - passion for mentoring children & intellectual development through learning. It was with the belief that the present educational model is flawed. Enrichment Education is the way of the future.

Contact:

Phone: 080 – 65000229 /080 – 41216295 / 7813055055

Email: info@zugzwang.in

Website: http://www.zugzwang.in

Contact
Bharath Divyang, CEO of ZugZwang Academy
08065000229
***@zugzwang.in
End
Source:
Email:***@zugzwang.in Email Verified
Tags:Chess Book, Chess For Beginners, Chess Game
Industry:Education
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 09, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share