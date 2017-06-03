News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gaur Sadar Bazar Is Not Another Commercial Project, It Is A Place For One's Dream Office!
A positive and modern environment encourages workers to work efficiently and entice clients to be a member of the organization. If this one factor can make such a huge contribution to the success of a business
Office spaces, located on Noida-Greater Noida link road, are provided at an affordable price to the locators. It has everything which will meet your expectations. Space is modern, have ample parking area and it is hi-tech. It is easily accessible for the one residing in Noida, South Delhi, and Ghaziabad; however, the upcoming extension of the metro route will make it easy for other residents of Delhi and NCR.
The office space ranges between 233sq.ft. To 5000 sq. ft. and thereby, the project will also cater to the needs of those who are looking for a space to build entertainment centers, educational institutions, food outlets, and other basic service centers.
As it was announced that Gaur Group will be delighted and proud if it would be the reason, small or big, behind anyone's business's success. It is an open invitation for all those who are seeking for a dream office!
For more information:
http://www.gaur.net.in/
09582279644
Contact
09582279644
***@glorice.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse