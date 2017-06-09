News By Tag
A New Coupon Website - Dazzling Entry
Who doesn't love discounts? Especially, when all it takes is a couple of mouse clicks? As increasing number of Indians are now ditching brick-and-mortar stores and switching to the digital world for shopping, ordering food, and bill payments, Klaimy
We continue to add new retailers and merchants to our website just to ensure that our users get to enjoy the best of deals from their favorite online store. All the retailers, merchants, and their promo and discount codes are thoroughly checked by our team to ensure that they are correct and function flawlessly.
Apart from this, we also abundantly focus on making sure that our website is user-friendly and none of the users experience any difficulty when using our website. While we do believe that we have significantly progressed in this aspect, we also know that we have a long way to go. Users can rest assured that their experience on Klaimy will continue to improve with time.
How to Use Klaimy?
We offer an extensive range of coupons and deals from many of the top online retailers and merchants in the country. The only major difference between the two is the fact that while you need to manually apply the coupon and promo codes, the deals would automatically be applied when you meet its terms and conditions.
So, if you want to use a promo or discount code from Klaimy, all you need to do is to search for the retailer, online store, or merchant you are looking for. Type the name of the seller or service provider in the search bar and click on 'Search'. You will instantly get a list of all the codes and deals available for your query. Go through the description of the codes available and once you have selected a code, just click on 'Show Coupon'.
You will now have a coupon code which you need to copy. Then, head over to the merchant website and on the checkout page, simply paste the coupon code that you have copied from our website and it's done! And if you have found a deal that you can't resist, simply activate it and you are not required to copy or paste any code as the deal will be automatically activated!
What Type of Coupons and Deals Can You Find on Klaimy?
Well, we have coupon codes and deals for several categories. Be it fashion, accessories, baby products, footwear, pizza coupons, hotels, restaurant deals, flights, books, electronics, and a lot more. All the codes and deals are from a number of top merchants and sellers like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, TataCliq, Foodpanda, Swiggy, ShoppersStop, FirstCry, MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Pizza Hut, Dominos, McDonald's, the list just goes on and on.
So, no matter if you are looking for a trendy pair of jeans for yourself, flight tickets, a good book, products for your baby, a new smartphone, or jewelry, you are sure to find amazing coupon codes and deals on Klaimy. Enjoy an experience full of savings ahead!
Visit https://www.klaimy.com/
