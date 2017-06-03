News By Tag
Talking about what's bothering you really does help
When it comes to resolving emotional trauma, behavioural issues and mental illness, sometimes having someone to speak to is all that is needed to help individuals work through and understand the way they think and feel.
Karmen Hutton, a clinical psychologist based in Cape Town believes exactly this and practices this in her psychotherapy practice where she works with adolescents, adults, couples and families, using an eclectic approach based on various theories to help individuals deal with the troubles they find themselves dealing with.
Karmen believes that psychotherapy helps individuals in the following ways:
Understand your illness
Define and reach wellness goals
Overcome fears or insecurities
Cope with stress
Make sense of past traumatic experiences
Separate your true personality from the mood swings caused by your illness
Identify triggers that may worsen your symptoms
Improve relationships with family and friends
Establish a stable, dependable routine
Develop a plan for coping with crises
Understand why things bother you and what you can do about them
End destructive habits such as drinking, using drugs, overspending or unhealthy sex.
Karmen offers a safe and welcoming environment where doctor and patient confidentiality is taken very seriously and clients are able to be vulnerable and honest about the way they feel.
Find out more at http://karmenhutton.co.za
Contact
0822550669
