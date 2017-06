Talking about what's bothering you really does help

When it comes to resolving emotional trauma, behavioural issues and mental illness, sometimes having someone to speak to is all that is needed to help individuals work through and understand the way they think and feel.

When it comes to dealing with emotional trauma (such as divorce, abuse or death), behavioural issues (such as addictions, anxiety or anger) as well as mental illnesses (such as depression), sometimes, all that is needed is a safe environment to talk about your thoughts and feelings and gain a better understanding of the root thereof.Karmen Hutton, a clinical psychologist based in Cape Town believes exactly this and practices this in her psychotherapy practice where she works with adolescents, adults, couples and families, using an eclectic approach based on various theories to help individuals deal with the troubles they find themselves dealing with.Karmen believes that psychotherapy helps individuals in the following ways:Understand your illnessDefine and reach wellness goalsOvercome fears or insecuritiesCope with stressMake sense of past traumatic experiencesSeparate your true personality from the mood swings caused by your illnessIdentify triggers that may worsen your symptomsImprove relationships with family and friendsEstablish a stable, dependable routineDevelop a plan for coping with crisesUnderstand why things bother you and what you can do about themEnd destructive habits such as drinking, using drugs, overspending or unhealthy sex.Karmen offers a safe and welcoming environment where doctor and patient confidentiality is taken very seriously and clients are able to be vulnerable and honest about the way they feel.