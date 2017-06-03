 
Industry News





Talking about what's bothering you really does help

When it comes to resolving emotional trauma, behavioural issues and mental illness, sometimes having someone to speak to is all that is needed to help individuals work through and understand the way they think and feel.
 
 
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- When it comes to dealing with emotional trauma (such as divorce, abuse or death), behavioural issues (such as addictions, anxiety or anger) as well as mental illnesses (such as depression), sometimes, all that is needed is a safe environment to talk about your thoughts and feelings and gain a better understanding of the root thereof.

Karmen Hutton, a clinical psychologist based in Cape Town believes exactly this and practices this in her psychotherapy practice where she works with adolescents, adults, couples and families, using an eclectic approach based on various theories to help individuals deal with the troubles they find themselves dealing with.

Karmen believes that psychotherapy helps individuals in the following ways:

    Understand your illness

    Define and reach wellness goals

    Overcome fears or insecurities

    Cope with stress

    Make sense of past traumatic experiences

    Separate your true personality from the mood swings caused by your illness

    Identify triggers that may worsen your symptoms

    Improve relationships with family and friends

    Establish a stable, dependable routine

    Develop a plan for coping with crises

    Understand why things bother you and what you can do about them

   End destructive habits such as drinking, using drugs, overspending or     unhealthy sex.

Karmen offers a safe and welcoming environment where doctor and patient confidentiality is taken very seriously and clients are able to be vulnerable and honest about the way they feel.

Find out more at http://karmenhutton.co.za

Click to Share