 
News By Tag
* Gaur Siddhartham
* Gaur Siddhartham Ghaziabad
* Gaur Ghaziabad Projects
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ghaziabad
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543


Gaur Siddhartham Siddharth Vihar-Offering Best and Reasonable Price for Clients

The hospital is nearby to the Gaur Siddhartham for your urgent situation to take the treatment. A good connectivity of the roadway assists you to make the short distance of reaching the destination.
 
GHAZIABAD, India - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Gaur Siddhartham is the residential project. It is developed by the Gaursons group and this project is located at the Siddharth Vihar Ghaziabad. The Gaursons teams launches the modern amenities for residential flats named as Gaur Siddhartham such as schools on the short distance, hospitals, good connectivity of the roadway, colleagues, and 24x7 transport facilities. The features of the school to achieve your children goal with the education through the world class education. The hospital is nearby to the Gaur Siddhartham for your urgent situation to take the treatment. A good connectivity of the roadway assists you to make the short distance of reaching the destination. The twenty four hours transport facilities aids you to make the trip any time you wish along with the full security.

Buy the Flat with Reasonable Price:

The Gaur Siddhartham Ghaziabad has been handpicked to offer you the best comfort of the lifestyle living. After the successful ventures of the Gaur city and the Gaur city-2 the Gaur Siddhartham are definitely going to be ahead. The Gaur Siddhartham Ghaziabad provides you 2BHK, 3BHK, and 4BHK flats with the unique blend of the peace and the lifestyle. At the connectivity wise the Gaurs Siddhartham are well connected and designed to the Ghaziabad by the NH24. The nearby bus stop and railway station makes it one of the perfect locations ever to be resided.  The basic needs of healthcare and education is solved by nearby institutions. The guar Siddhartham is provides the flats at the best and reasonable price.

For more information, visit

http://www.gaur.net.in/siddhartham/

09582279644

Contact
09582279644
***@glorice.com
End
Source:gaur siddhartham
Email:***@glorice.com Email Verified
Tags:Gaur Siddhartham, Gaur Siddhartham Ghaziabad, Gaur Ghaziabad Projects
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Glorice PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share