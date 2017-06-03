News By Tag
Randburg Glass: A Leading Destination for Glazing Services
Randburg Glass prioritises their clients' satisfaction over everything else. Their noteworthy clients include Adamson Nieson, Tiber Bonvec/ Growthpoint, Renico, Sun International, Gordon Verhoef and Krause, Farquashon and many others. They also provide services to a number of schools in Gauteng including St. Stithians, St. Peters Prep and College, Dainfern College, the Crawford Schools Group, Hyde Park High, Rivonia Primary, etc. Their reputation has developed over the years. Presently, they are associated with important projects like multiple safety glass replacements at Wahoo Swimming Centre Sunninghill, Metalux Armourplate glass installation at the Wedge Shopping Centre, mirror installation at private gym Melrose Arch Penthouse, charcoal tinted window film installation at New St. Peters Girls Junior Prep School, remodelling of Daytona Group's frameless office etc.
Randburg Glass provides the best material to their clients at reasonable prices. They sell high quality glass products that are wear resistant and durable. Randburg Glass follows SABS 0137-2000/SABS 1263 Codes of Practice during installation of wear resistant safety glass as directed by the South African Glass Association.
Services Offered
Randburg Glass provides expert solutions to all domestic and commercial glazing issues. Services offered include:
• Emergency glass replacements.
• Installation of energy low E glass.
• Installation and servicing of all aluminium products.
• Installation of framed and frameless shower enclosures.
• Installation of aluminium windows and doors.
• Installation of patio doors.
• Installation of customised mirrors and table tops.
• Supply of sandblasted glass products.
• Supply solar and reflective window films.
• Installation of other glass accessories.
For more information about Randburg Glass, visit their official website at: http://www.randburg-
About Randburg Glass
Randburg Glass is a Gauteng based glazing company providing expert solutions to all your glass related problems. From glace replacement services to installation of energy efficient glass windows, patio doors, mirrors and tabletops, Randburg Glass will take care of all your glazing needs.
Contact
Corner of Burke & Bram Fisher Drive
Bram Fischer Dr, Randburg 2160
+27 11 789 2943
randburgglass@
