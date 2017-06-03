News By Tag
Kidney Disease is a Major Cause of Cardiovascular Deaths, Finds a Study
Kidney disease is a major cause of cardiovascular deaths worldwide.
The findings, which appeared in one of the issues of the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN), provide insights on the true impact of kidney disease on human health and underscore the importance of screening for kidney disease. Based on data from 188 countries at 6 time points between 1990 and 2013, the investigators estimated that in 2013, reduced kidney function was associated with 4% of deaths worldwide. More than half (1.2 million) of these attributable deaths were cardiovascular deaths, while 0.96 million were deaths from kidney failure.
A senior official of Kundan Kidney stated, "It is very much vital for all of us to truly understand the impact of kidney disease on our overall health. It also necessitates considering cardiovascular as well as end-stage renal disease deaths and disability. Further he said, "Keeping in mind the advantages of Ayurvedic treatment for kidney failure, we are working hard day and night to make available the best herbal medicines to kidney disease patients, and make their kidney health better."
In the research, it was also found that reduced kidney function can have detrimental effects on cardiovascular health, increasing individuals' risks of congestive heart failure, heart attacks, and strokes. The impact of chronic kidney disease (CKD) on cardiovascular health was estimated on the basis of the prevalence of reduced kidney function categories CKD stages 3, 4, and 5 for 188 countries at 6 time points as part of the Global Burden of Disease Study.
