June 2017





Kidney Disease is a Major Cause of Cardiovascular Deaths, Finds a Study

Kidney disease is a major cause of cardiovascular deaths worldwide.
 
 
JALANDHAR, India - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- A new analysis indicates that cardiovascular deaths due to reduced kidney function outnumber kidney failure deaths throughout the world. But, Ayurveda explains many herbal treatments for kidney failure. Although there is no satisfactory treatment in allopathic science other than dialysis and kidney transplant, in many cases ayurvedic treatment for kidney failure works quite well.

The findings, which appeared in one of the issues of the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN), provide insights on the true impact of kidney disease on human health and underscore the importance of screening for kidney disease. Based on data from 188 countries at 6 time points between 1990 and 2013, the investigators estimated that in 2013, reduced kidney function was associated with 4% of deaths worldwide. More than half (1.2 million) of these attributable deaths were cardiovascular deaths, while 0.96 million were deaths from kidney failure.

A senior official of Kundan Kidney stated, "It is very much vital for all of us to truly understand the impact of kidney disease on our overall health. It also necessitates considering cardiovascular as well as end-stage renal disease deaths and disability. Further he said, "Keeping in mind the advantages of Ayurvedic treatment for kidney failure, we are working hard day and night to make available the best herbal medicines to kidney disease patients, and make their kidney health better."

In the research, it was also found that reduced kidney function can have detrimental effects on cardiovascular health, increasing individuals' risks of congestive heart failure, heart attacks, and strokes. The impact of chronic kidney disease (CKD) on cardiovascular health was estimated on the basis of the prevalence of reduced kidney function categories CKD stages 3, 4, and 5 for 188 countries at 6 time points as part of the Global Burden of Disease Study.

For more information about Ayurvedic treatment for kidney failure & herbal supplements manufactured by Kundan Kidney Care Centre, please visit http://www.kundankidneycare.com/.

ABOUT KUNDAN KIDNEY CARE

Kundan Kidney Care Centre is the pioneer in providing you with herbal kidney cure treatment products. Their herbal products are carefully chosen and have known safety profiles. They are free from any chemicals, steroids and metals and have been manufactured in a GMP and ISO certified facility. Kundan Kidney Care Hospital is also ISO certified. All the herbal products are safe and have no known side effects. This natural kidney cure can help you reduce creatinine and urea. It is safe to take the Kundan Kidney herbal products with your prescribed Allopathic medicine.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Address:

257/6 Vij Nagar,

Near Kishanpura Chowk

Jalandhar City,

PB India 144 004

Media Contact:

Phone: +91 96 5353 7575

Fax: + 91 88 6007 5623

Еmail: info@kundankidneycare.com

Click to Share