Indian Art Ideas is Proud to Announce an Online Art Exhibition called 'Nurturing Nature'

 
 
NOIDA, India - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian Art Ideas is one of the most celebrated online art galleries of the country at the present. They have recently announced the beginning of their online exhibition which will be showcasing the artworks of multiple talented artists who are associated with the portal. The exhibition 'Nurturing Nature' will be expressing the various forms and avatars of the beauty of Mother Nature. Undoubtedly, nature is the biggest blessing to the entire species living on the face of the earth. The natural surroundings don't just provide us with the utility items, but also teaches us important lessons. No specie could have survived without the support of the Mother Nature and in order to celebrate the beauty and care of our nature, Indian Art Ideas brings to you an exclusive collection of mesmerising paintings which express the brilliance of our nature. The theme for this month has been very carefully chosen to pay respect to the unselfish and compassionate Mother Nature. The month of June brings with it the 'World Environment Day' and the monthly exhibition titled 'Nurturing Nature' showcases the beautiful selection of fascinating artworks which will provide the spectators with an opportunity to witness the magnificence of nature.

Certainly, the monthly exhibition is a very considerate and solicitous step which is taken by Indian Art Ideas. The main intention of this initiative is to highlight the work of the artists who are associated with them. Such kind of programs are vital as they help in providing a public space to the upcoming talented artists for displaying their artistic capabilities and brilliance. By exploring the power of the virtual world, Indian Art Ideas is trying to bridge the gap between artists and art lovers while working towards bringing them closer.

"Nature is the essence of life. In its loving lap, Mother Nature houses billions of species without any personal gain. Sadly, we humans have started exploiting the privileges which are made available to us. It is important to take a pledge on this World Environment Day that all of us will come together to give some love back to our creator by taking due care of it," said Shilpi Agarwal, Founder of Indian Art Ideas.

The monthly exhibition showcases 33 enchanting paintings which emphasise on the beauty and love of Mother Nature. Some of the famous pieces which are included in the exhibition are Scenery 1, The Stream and Under the Tree. The exhibition can be witnessed on the website and is live from June 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017.

About Indian Art Ideas

Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit https://www.indianartideas.in

Indian Art Ideas
+91-9891517759
info@indianartideas.com
