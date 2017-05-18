Jimmy's Famous American Tavern (JFAT) Serves Up One Of Orange County's "10 Best Burgers"

Southern California press continues to rave about Jimmy's Famous American Tavern with praise via OC Register, Locale Magazine, OC Weekly and others.

Jimmy's Famous American Tavern

End

-- Jimmy's Famous American Tavern (JFAT) has been on a roll lately with praise via major press outlets and media influencers. OC Register food critic Brad A Johnson recently named JFAT's popular Cowboy Burger as a top 10 for the Orange County area. This comes as a testemant to JFAT's careful curation of local ingredients, flavor profiles and getting creative with their menu inspired by America's favorite foods.In addition to the OC Register accolade, JFAT's popular menu selections have been recently been featured by Great Taste, CBS, OC Food Diva, Pretty Fit Foodie and dozens of others. To top things off, OC Weekly just named the 'Nashville Hot' Fried Chicken Sandwich as one of Orange County's "10 Great Non-Beef Burgers" and Locale Magazine also named "Our Famous Cheeseburger"as one of "Orange County's Best Burgers".While the Southern California concept continues to expand, JFAT never sways from serving up their unique menu of American regional cusine with an artisanal twist. Each location has a a carefully curated menu of burgers, flatbreads, soups, salads and distinctive shareables, made with only the freshest ingredients. Customer favorites include their buttermilk fried chicken, pear flatbread, cowboy burger, santa fe grilled caesar salad and appetizers like the buffalo meatballs and ale battered onion rings. All locations also host a full bar with mixologist curated cocktails, daily happy hour specials, desserts, to-go menus and patio areas.Since opening their first San Diego location in 2010, Jimmy's Famous American Tavern has selectively unveiled 5 locations around the Southern California area. JFAT recently opened their 5location in Santa Monica, close to the world famous Santa Monica promenade and pier.http://www.ocweekly.com/restaurants/10-great-non-beef-burgers-in-orange-county-7993788Bob Bradley714-321-1471press@bobbradley.infoIn a country so rich in differing food traditions our approach is in a creative take on American regional classics. Our menu features popular regional dishes from around the country but approaches them from an 'Artisanal' point of view. Twenty years ago, it would have been a tough task to build a collection of American artisan foods. Today, there's such a bounty it has become difficult to narrow down the myriad options. "Artisanal Cooking" refers to food that is freshly prepared, hand crafted, in small batches, using high quality ingredients, and employing traditional methods. It reflects a devotion to detail and a reverence for the freshest ingredients, simple presentations, and an inspired blend of tradition and creativity. Everything begins with only the best ingredients prepared from scratch daily. With every dish we've tried to stick to the basics; simply prepared with the highest quality ingredients available and delivered with bold and flavors.From our half-pound Jimmy Burger, with Applewood Bacon and Jalapeno Jelly to the Buttermilk Beer Batter Onion Rings with house made Chipotle Ketchup, you'll find our creative reinterpretations of some of your favorite childhood meals. We are proud to feature 100%, chopped New York Sirloin in our burgers which is hormone and antibiotic free and fed a vegetarian diet.Learn more - http://j-fat.com/our-story/