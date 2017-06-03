News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Botanical Extracts Market worth 6.03 Billion USD by 2022
Botanical Extracts Market categorizes the Global Market by Source (Spices, Herbs, Flowers, Tea leaves), Application, Form, and Region
Browse 60 market data tables and 24 figures spread through 129 pages and in-depth TOC on "Botanical Extracts Market"
Spices projected to be the largest source of botanical extracts
Spices are estimated to account for the largest market share in the botanical extracts market in 2016, due to their wide range of applications in the food & beverage industry, due to changes in lifestyles and growth in the trend of exploring & experiencing new foods.
Find out more @
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
( Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports. )
Food segment: The most widely preferred botanical extracts application
The food segment accounted for a larger share of the botanical extracts market, in terms of value, in 2016. They are available in the form of water- & oil-soluble liquids and powders. Urbanization, high disposable income, and growth in demand for healthy nutritional foods have increased demand for botanical extracts.
North America estimated to be the most lucrative market for botanical extracts
In 2017, North America is estimated to account for a significant share in the global botanical extracts market, while Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in consumer awareness regarding the benefits of consumption of food & beverages that include botanical extracts, without compromising on the flavor of the products has broadened base for botanical extracts in the region. The European market is driven by shifting consumer preferences toward natural products and healthy lifestyles.
This report includes a study of marketing and developmental strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Frutarom Ltd (Israel), Döhler GmbH (Germany), and Kalsec Inc. (U.S.). Other players include Blue Sky Botanics (U.K.), Ransom Naturals (U.K.), Prinova Group LLC (U.S.), Synergy Flavors (U.S.), and Haldin International (Indonesia).
More Inquiry @
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan
MarketsandMarkets™
UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ
Magarpatta city, Hadapsar
Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India
1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Media Contact
Mr. Rohan
1-888-600-6441
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse