Brother's New Business Colour Laser Range Gives Users More Control than Ever Before
Scalable, Modular and Customisable for a Superior User Experience
The new series provides exceptional performance featuring efficient 2-sided (duplex) colour and monochrome printing of up to 31 pages per minute (ppm) as well as fastest in its class automatic 2-sided (duplex) scanning at up to 100ipm. Furthermore, the series gives the customer control with customisable user interfaces of up to 64 shortcut buttons for Scan, Copy or Fax. This results in time saved in the training process and provides IT administrators a smooth one-touch operation that is customised to meet the needs of the user's specific office workflow. In addition, Brother products can be modified to suit unique customer needs through Brother Special Solutions Team (SST). Brother Solutions Interface (BSI), an open interface development platform for software developers to easily create custom solutions for users requirements.
"Brother is committed to be 'At Your Side' today, tomorrow, and for many more years to come. The new Professional Colour Laser Series is engineered to be reliable and affordable while enhancing business productivity and efficiency over the long term," says Stefanie Dixon, Marketing Specialist at Brother Australia. "These printers will exceed the expectations of businesses looking for secure, customisable and scalable printing solutions."
Performance enhancements for the new Professional Colour Laser Series over its predecessor series include:
• 197% increase in maximum paper input*
• 40% increase in Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) capacity
• 50% increase in maximum toner yield
Advanced paper handling
Paper handling is extremely versatile with the new Professional Colour Laser Series. As printing requirements grow, these devices can grow in tandem with expandable paper handling options. A tower tray gives up to 2,080 sheets^ for high volume print jobs, while optional paper trays can hold a maximum of either 250 or 500 sheets each.
Significantly reducing the costs of colour printing
Total cost of ownership (TCO) is reduced with Brother's optional super high-yield and ultra high-yield toner cartridges. The ultra high-yield cartridges provide superb value with up to 9,000 pages of printing. The high-yield cartridges also increase productivity by cutting down on time spent ordering and replacing cartridges. Furthermore, the flagship models are sold with inbox ultra-high yield cartridges for greater cost savings.
Protect what is critical for your business
The Professional Colour Laser series features advanced security capabilities that give businesses full control and protection of print infrastructure. With Active Directory and LDAP compatibility, users can easily integrate with existing network infrastructures for user authentication. In conjunction with Secure Function Lock 3.0, businesses are given control of user print volumes and can restrict the functionality available on each device resulting in the ability to reduce costs. An integrated Near Field Communication (NFC) reader^^ further allows secure access to the printer as an ID card must be physically swiped at the device before a job can be released.
In addition, Brother's BRAdmin Professional Software helps businesses manage their print infrastructure centrally, from updating firmware simultaneously and generating monthly reports, to instant email alerts of any printer downtime for quick attendance.
Outstanding reliability and efficiency
Brother's new Professional Colour Laser range is designed to be robust, delivering even within very challenging office environments. The devices are built with materials that withstand constant wear and tear.
Improve efficiency with enhanced document scanning via a Dual CIS Automatic Document Feeder holding up to 80 sheets^^^ up to 100ipm, offering you an easy way to scan multiple-page documents directly to your preferred medium.
Designed for mobility and flexibility
Print wirelessly from any connected smart mobile device with Brother iPrint&Scan, Brother Android Plugin, Apple's AirPrint™, Mopria™ and Google Cloud Print™. From the free Brother iPrint&Scan app, users can also do more by previewing copies and faxes, and saving files to Cloud†.
Print & Scan directly from Brother Multi-Function Centres with the free Brother Cloud Apps- . This free suite of innovative applications empowers users to create, edit and convert documents. Expect more capabilities as Brother develops new apps that will be made available for download over time.
RANGE OVERVIEW
Introducing the models in Brother's latest Professional Colour Laser Series:
MFC-L9570CDW
(Channel Exclusive)
Available: July
MFC-L8900CDW
RRP: $1,099
Available: July
MFC-L8690CDW
RRP: $799
Available: July
HL-L9310CDW
(Channel Exclusive)
Available: June
HL-L8360CDW
RRP: $699
Available: June
HL-L8260CDW
RRP: $449
Available: June
Availability, Warranty and Support
Vendor: Brother International (Aust) Pty Ltd
Warranty: Standard 12 months return to base warranty. Additional on-site warranty and options can be purchased or are available
Website: www.brother.com.au
Distributors:
Resellers: Authorised Brother Dealers and Retailers nation-wide
For more information about the new Brother Professional Colour Laser Series, please visit www.brother.com.au/
Contact the Commercial Division for your colour laser requirements:
Phone: 1300 885 989
Email: corporatesales@
Website: http://corpsolutions.brother.com.au/
