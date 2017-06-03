News By Tag
DataRecoveryDownloads.com launches Removable Media Data Recovery software to recover lost data
Removable Media Data Recovery software facilitates user to retrieve all deleted file and folders from removable data storage devices.
Removable Media Data Recovery software facilitates user to retrieve all deleted files due to various data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, formatted or reformatted drive, improper usage of device, virus or worm infected data, human error, power failure, corrupted media and other similar data loss conditions. Removable media file recovery tool provides facility to support different types of removable devices to recover lost data such as pen drive, flash memory card, key drive, PDA devices, MP3 player, digital camera and other similar data storage devices.
Software features:
1. Removable media recovery tool facilitates user to quickly recover all lost data from corrupted USB drive storage media.
2. Software provides facility to retrieve all deleted files saved in different types of file extensions.
3. Removable media restoration program provides facility to save all recovered files at user specified location on computer system.
4. Software provides flexibility to work with all major USB digital media brands such as SanDisk, Samsung, Sony, HP, Kingston, Toshiba, Transcend and other popular brands.
5. Software facilitates user to retrieve all deleted data without modifying original data.
6. Software is easy to use and does not require any prior technical knowledge to operate it.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.datarecoverydownloads.com
Email: support@datarecoverydownloads.com
Contact
DataRecoveryDownloads.com
***@datarecoverydownloads.com
