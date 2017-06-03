News By Tag
ICEE is a Contemporary Hip Hop and Rap Artist on Soundcloud
ICEE or Isaac is mesmerizing fans with his uber-cool hip hop and rap songs. He is belting out some of the most engaging and eccentric hip hop songs on soundcloud.
ICEE wants to elevate his one-of-a-kind spacey club beats in the melodies – "Undisputed"
Hip hop and rap music have advanced in a vast way and now there are artists making cool beats. If hip jump and rap music your thing, then tune in to ICEE on soundcloud. This hip hop artist and rapper from Tucson, AZ, USA make energetic music. He, as of now, has a major fan base in soundcloud that is increasing day-by-day. Isaac Campos aka ICEE loves making hip hop and rap music from his heart and with amazing music. Individuals must tune in to Isaac's hip hop and rap tunes to comprehend the kind of music for fans.
ICEE knows how to sing cool tunes that are classy and worthy of praise. Each of his tunes on soundcloud is radiant to witness and he trusts none of his fans would be disappointed. Tune in to melodies like –"Stress Free", "Runnin", "Fools Gold" and "Basement". Also, fans can connect with the 18-year old artist on Twitter to know more about him!
To listen the music, Please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
