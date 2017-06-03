Samyakk clothing discloses its top-notch ethnic collection for the season

BANGALORE, India
June 9, 2017
-- The bold, the edgy and yet customary is what seen in the ravishing collection of designer anarkali suits and jacket lehenga designs introduced by the prominent Bangalore based ethnic wear brand "Samyakk" in association with the Mumbai based seasoned wholesale women's ethnic brand "Jini-Mini" . There specialty in introducing the patterns of designer lehenga set, anarkali and salwar suits while experimenting with rich fabrics of brocade and silk with the assurance to deliver quality checked products at reasonable rates. The newly introduced iconic pieces by "Samyakk" have made a breathtaking effect on the customers with its spectacular designs. The watch out features in the line is the gorgeous and unique color schemes from metallic neutrals to subtle pastels, dual shadings till bold charcoal blacks, sensational maroons and refined navy blues. The unique prints of multicolor checks, gold florals and modish geometrics along with their interesting placements on the garment are simply stunning. The regal and smooth hand feel of rich silk textile is taking the collection a level up. A modernistic upgrade to heritage clothing is reflected in this entire line.
