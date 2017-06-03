Every educational institution in India today has a name but only very few like Banasthali have a legacy.

Banasthali Vidyapith – University for Women & University with a Difference

-- The evolution of Banasthali is nothing short of a fairy tale in which the parents freedom fighter and Gandhian Pt Hiralal Shastri and Padma Bhushan & Jamnalal Babaj Award winner Smt Ratan Shastri took up the mission with passion for setting up an institution at Banasthali to fulfill the desire of their beloved daughter Shantabai who died at a very young age but had sown the seeds of a school built with mud bricks made by her own hands for educating girls.A 1945 quote of Pandit Nehru says "If I had been a girl, I would have come to Banasthali for my education", while a 1946 quote of Mahatma Gandhi says" Bansathali is enshrined in my heart". For all students, faculty and staff Khadi for Fashion - Khadi for Nation Khadi is Not only a Fabric - It is a lifestyle are not mere slogans as Khadi wearing is an integral part of life at BanasthaliThe humble school – Vidyapith which started on 06 October 1935 with 5 students today stands with 15000 students drawn from various parts of India and abroad as the largest fully residential women's university in the world offering a variety of programmes from nursery to doctoral level across a wide spectrum of disciplines to prepare enlightened and empowered women for the larger task of nation building. On the advice of UGC, the Government of India vide Notification No F.9-6/81/U-3 dated 25 Oct 1983 declared it as an "Institution Deemed to be University".India Today magazine year 2008 the Independence Day special for India's Finest Institutions that make the nation work included Banasthali along with IITs and IIMs. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council – NAAC has accredited Banasthali with CGPA of 3.02 on a four point scale and the highest possible "A" grade. In the NIRF – MHRD Govt of India overall ranking, Banasthali is the only Women's University to feature among the top 100 universities.The Institution has state of the art infrastructure blending tradition with modern, library with a collection of over 350000 books, whole array of extracurricular activities which include a flying club and horse riding, tie-ups with many institutions in India and abroad, excellent placement record as well as over 600 qualified faculty from top ranking institutions. Banasthali with Vice Chancellor J C Bose Memorial Award for eminent scientist recipient Prof Aditya Shastri a highly acclaimed alumnus of BITS Pilani, SUNY State University of New York Stony Brook and MIT USA, Banasthali is indeed racing forward to be the very best among global women universities. The alumni of Banasthali can be found in all latitudes, longitudes and altitudes in all walks of life across the globe.The Panchmukhi Shiksha – the fivefold education evolved over decades at Banasthali attempts a balance of the five aspects of education, namely Physical, Practical, Aesthetic, Moral and Intellectual and aims at all round harmonious development of personality. The mission and vision of Banasthali includes synthesis of spiritual values and scientific achievements of the East and the West.The Undergraduate / Post Graduate / Doctoral programmes offered at Banasthali University include Humanities & Social Sciences, Education, Science & Technology, Fine Arts, Design, Management, Mathematics & Applied Computer Technology, Home Science, Earth Science, Legal Studies. For more details including admissions details seeAbout Banasthali: The Institution has played a big role in revolutionizing women's education in the country for the last eight decades with a belief that there is a tremendous role of higher education in empowering the women. Banasthali has scripted numerous success stories in a wide range of fields, and stands tall among the citadels of learning in India today.